RFK Jr. bear Central Park: No charges for presidential candidate after he confesses to dumping cub

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) — No prices might be filed in opposition to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after he confessed this weekend to leaving a bear carcass in Central Park almost a decade in the past.

Nonetheless, the statute of limitations for such offenses is just one 12 months, officers say.

The bear was discovered within the park October of 2014 and the origins of the way it go there rapidly grew to become a New York Metropolis thriller. The subsequent day, it was on each tv station and it was the entrance web page of each paper – in any case, useless bears do not simply flip up in Central Park.

WATCH | Eyewitness Information protection of useless bear cub present in Central Park (2014)

However on Sunday, virtually 10 years after that October day in 2014… RFK Jr. provided a solution.

The unbiased candidate posted a video to X explaining that on a “falconing journey” to Goshen within the Hudson Valley, “a girl in a van in entrance of me hit a bear and killed it. A younger bear.”

He went on to admit to a speechless and incredulous-looking Roseanne Barr that he scooped up the roadkill and put it in his truck, hoping to pores and skin it and preserve the meat in his fridge.

Nonetheless, time received away from him that day. After dinner again within the metropolis with mates went late, he instructed Barr, he realized it the carcass would possibly begin to go unhealthy, so he and his friends regarded for the subsequent smartest thing to do with it within the metropolis – and that was to stage an accident.

“I had an previous bike in my automotive that somebody had requested me to do away with, and I mentioned let’s put the bear in Central Park and make it seem like he received hit by a motorbike.”

Positive sufficient, Florence Slatkin discovered the bear and bike within the morning and described it to Eyewitness Information again in 2014.

“We regarded nearer we noticed one thing below the again wheel, it may have been a raccoon, I did not know what it was, however then I assumed it was the pinnacle of a giant canine, that was clearly useless,” Slatkin mentioned in 2014.

On Monday, she spoke to Eyewitness Information once more and mentioned she by no means thought she’d be speaking in regards to the weird discovery once more, however she does surprise who actually hit and killed the bear.

Police looked for solutions again then, however the case quickly went chilly.

So why come clear about it now? Kennedy mentioned the New Yorker was writing an article about his political profession that was going to the touch on the incident.

Very similar to he claims he scooped that bear, he now claims he wished to scoop the journal by posting that current dialog publicly to acknowledge he does in truth bear accountability for the incident. His marketing campaign instructed ABC Information that he’s not fearful about any authorized ramifications.

The New York State Division of Environmental Conservation led the 2014 investigation and mentioned it was decided the bear died of blunt-force trauma according to a high-speed collision and the investigation was closed later that 12 months because of an absence of enough proof to find out if violations occurred.

“The State’s Environmental Conservation Legislation consists of offenses resembling unlawful possession of a bear with no tag or allow and unlawful disposal of a bear, each of that are violation-level offenses usually topic to fines of as much as $250 for the primary offense,” the division mentioned in an announcement. “The statute of limitations for these offenses is one 12 months; prices can’t be introduced for incidents that occurred multiple 12 months in the past.”

———-

* Get Eyewitness Information Delivered

* Extra New York Metropolis information

* Ship us a information tip

* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts

* Observe us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story thought to Eyewitness Information

Have a breaking information tip or an thought for a narrative we must always cowl? Ship it to Eyewitness Information utilizing the shape beneath. If attaching a video or picture, phrases of use apply.