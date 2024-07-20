Rex Orange County Announces Plans For An Intimate Theater Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After saying the small print of his subsequent album, The Alexander Method, Rex Orange County revealed plans for a tour of theaters within the U.S. and UK.

Produced by Dwell Nation, the tour kicks off at The Auditorium in Chicago on October 4th with North American dates extending by November 25 & twenty sixth when Rex Orange County performs a pair of reveals at Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver. Alongside the best way, the tour consists of an eight-night stand at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles together with three nights on the Beacon Theatre in New York and Toronto’s Massey Corridor.

In February, Rex Orange County heads to the UK for 4 reveals on the London Palladium, operating from February 16-19.

“For this tour, I’m going to play a choose variety of cities in fastidiously chosen theatre venues however might be enjoying a number of nights inside them. Traditionally with every album that I’ve launched, I’ve all the time performed larger and larger reveals. However I needed to do one thing completely different for this specific venture as a result of sonically the brand new songs lend themselves to being heard in a extra intimate and conventional setting. These specific venues have allowed me to create a present with a theatrical stage set to additional narrate the themes of the album alongside the music. I like enjoying reside and I can’t wait to convey this new album to life throughout so many stunning rooms and iconic phases,” Rex Orange stated.

Presale tickets for UK dates begin Wednesday, July twenty fourth at 9am native time. Presale tickets for North American dates begin Wednesday, July twenty fourth at 10am native time.

All tickets for each territories go on sale subsequent Friday, July twenty sixth at 10AM native time.