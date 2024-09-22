Rewinding Oregon State football’s victory against Purdue

CORVALLIS — The Oregon State Beavers beat the Purdue Boilermakers 38-21 Saturday night time in a nonconference faculty soccer matchup at Reser Stadium.

The Beavers racked up 341 speeding yards en path to the victory, led by Jam Griffin’s 22 carries for 137 yards and a landing.

MORE BEAVERS VS. PURDUE COVERAGE

• Operating sport provides future opponents one thing to consider

• Invoice Oram: Oregon State actually wanted the reset

• Oregon State punishes Purdue with run sport, pick-six

• Clemons makes debut, teases big-play potential

• What Trent Bray stated after the win | The sport in photographs

Right here’s a recap of how the sport unfolded:

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

FINAL: OREGON STATE 38, PURDUE 21

Beavers eleventh drive

Gevani McCoy takes a knee on consecutive performs to expire the clock, and the Beavers win the sport 38-21 to enhance to 3-1 on the season as they enter their bye week.

Boilermakers eleventh drive

Purdue’s last drive is short-lived, because the Boilermakers flip it over on downs with 55 seconds to play within the sport.

Beavers tenth drive | Oregon State runs clock, and scores once more

The Beavers get the ball again after Purdue fails to transform an onside kick, and OSU appears to be like to run some clock. The Beavers face a fourth and a pair of from the Purdue 23-yard line with the clock below 4 minutes, they usually convert it on a 5-yard run by Hankerson. After the two-minute timeout, Oregon State will face second and 4 from the Purdue 12. The sport must be in hand, with the Beavers up 31-21. Hankerson runs proper for a 12-yard landing, flipping into the tip zone. The TD places the Beavers up 38-21 with 1:53 to play. There’s a false begin on the additional level try, however the Beavers make the kick from 5 yards farther again anyway.

Boilermakers tenth drive | Purdue responds with one other TD

Purdue won’t go down quietly. The Boilermakers raced 75 yards in six performs, producing the fourth consecutive landing of the sport to trim the Beavers’ result in 31-21. After an up-and-down first half, the groups have erupted late. Hudson Card had an enormous 23-yard scramble for a primary down and Devin Mockabee had a monster 63-yard run to arrange his personal landing, a 3-yard scamper with 6:59 left.

Beavers ninth drive | OSU extends lead with TD

We’ve got a late scoring flurry at Reser Stadium. Jam Griffin rushed for a 14-yard landing with 9:57 left, giving Oregon State a 31-14 lead. Every of the final three possessions of the sport have resulted in touchdowns. The Beavers wanted six performs to go 75 yards on the drive and 5 of them have been runs. Griffin rushed for 57 yards and Gevani McCoy rushed for 18 because the Beavers’ ground-and-pound assault bludgeoned the Boilermakers.

Boilermakers ninth drive | Boilermakers reply OSU TD

The Beavers’ decisive lead lasted all of seven performs. Purdue answered OSU’s late third-quarter landing with considered one of its personal early within the fourth, trimming their deficit to 24-14 due to a Reggie Love III 2-yard run. The seven-play, 75-yard drive lasted 3:01 and featured a number of huge runs, together with a 26-yarder from Devin Mockabee and a 22-yarder from Love.

Beavers eighth drive | One other OSU TD

And identical to that, increase, the Beavers take a commanding second-half lead. Zachary Card raced 26 yards for a landing on a jet sweep, sprinting proper and streaking untouched into the tip zone, breezing by a number of defenders. Gevani McCoy added an 18-yard scramble on the drive, which lasted 4 performs and went 50 yards in 2:05. Oregon State leads 24-7.

Boilermakers eighth drive

Pinned deep in its personal territory, Purdue didn’t have an opportunity. Hudson Card tried a deep go on first down, however it fell incomplete, after which the Beavers stuffed back-to-back performs to power a punt.

Beavers seventh drive

Oregon State averted catastrophe when Trent Walker’s punt return fumble was overturned by video evaluation. Then the Beavers marched 74 yards on 14 performs right down to the Purdue 2-yard line, setting themselves up for an additional rating. However the Boilermakers flexed a little bit defensive muscle, batting down a Gevani McCoy go on fourth right down to power a turnover.

Boilermakers seventh drive

The primary sequence of the second half ended very like many of the sequence of the primary half — with an Oregon State defensive stand. The Beavers power a three-and-out, permitting simply 5 yards, to power one other Purdue punt.

Subsequent sport: Oregon State (3-1) vs. Colorado State (2-2)

When: Saturday, Oct. 5

Time: 3:30 p.m. PT

The place: Reser Stadium, Corvallis

TV channel: The CW (Channel 32 in Portland)

Stream: Fubo (free trial) or DirecTV Stream (free trial). Streaming broadcasts for this sport might be accessible on these streaming companies regionally in Oregon and Washington, however might not be accessible outdoors of the Pacific Northwest, relying in your location.

FIRST HALF

Beavers sixth drive | OSU kicks discipline objective

Darrius Clemons, the proficient large receiver switch from Michigan, lastly makes an affect by injecting a little bit life within the Oregon State passing assault. Throughout an 11-play, 81-yard drive, Clemons corralled three catches for 35 yards. Two of the receptions resulted in first downs and the opposite pushed the Beavers to the Purdue 21-yard line, which led to a 29-yard Everett Hayes discipline objective. In the course of Clemons’ highlights, Gevani McCoy additionally related with Trent Walker on a pleasant, 34-yard go over the center. The sphere objective pushed the Beavers’ result in 17-7 at halftime. Clemons, who missed the primary three video games with an harm, provided a style of what he can deliver to the OSU offense throughout this sequence.

Boilermakers sixth drive

Oregon State’s protection overcame its first robust sequence with one other strong stand, permitting simply six yards and forcing a three-and-out.

Beavers fifth drive

Oregon State drives to the Purdue 27-yard line, however putters out. On third-and-eight, Gevani McCoy took at robust sack, dropping seven yards. The play pressured the Beavers to strive a 52-yard discipline objective. Everett Hayes’ kick had loads of distance, however doinked off the left upright. So the seven-play drive netted zero factors.

Boilermakers fifth drive | Purdue scores first landing

Oregon State’s shutout desires are useless. Purdue makes use of a quick-strike, two-play drive to attain its first landing of the sport. After a innocent run and a passing interference name, Hudson Card tossed a reasonably 35-yard landing go down the appropriate sideline to tight finish Max Klare. Jack Kane was beat on the play. Oregon State’s lead is right down to 14-7.

Beavers fourth drive

The robust defensive stand is all for naught, because the Beavers go three-and-out on the following drive. OSU misplaced two yards on the sequence.

Boilermakers fourth drive

The Beavers protection has been glorious at this time and it discovered a brand new technique to stifle Purdue on this drive. After the Boilermakers lastly began constructing a little bit mojo, ripping off a number of huge good points — together with a 28-yard run — the Beavers flexed a little bit bend-but-don’t-break within the purple zone. OSU stopped a Purdue rush try on third-and-one on the 12-yard line, then stuffed one other run on fourth-and-two on the 13-yard line, forcing a turnover on downs. OSU’s protection has pressured three turnovers and a punt on the Boilermakers’ 4 drives this sport.

Beavers third drive | Beavers push result in 14-0

Oregon State accomplished a 12-play, 71-yard drive with their first offensive landing of the sport. Anthony Hankerson reached pay grime, barreling in from 1-yard out because the Beavers took a 14-0 lead. The drive, which featured a pleasant mixture of the run and the go, was aided by a passing interference name on second-and-17 and featured a pair of chunk performs — a Hankerson 19-yard run and a Jeremiah Noga 18-yard reception. The catch by Noga was notably spectacular. On third-and-10 on the Purdue 26-yard line, Gevani McCoy delivered an ideal strike over the center below strain, hitting Noga in stride although he was blanketed by a defensive again. Noga made the catch, then took an enormous hit from the security. McCoy has accomplished 2 of 4 passes for 21 yards and rushed 5 instances for 16 yards. Hankerson, in the meantime, has rushed eight instances for 41 yards.

Boilermakers third drive

One other strong stand by the Oregon State protection, which pressured a three-and-out. Purdue managed simply three yards and has 22 yards thus far by three possessions.

Boilermakers second drive | OSU takes 7-0 lead

It’s protected to say final week’s defensive troubles are a factor of the previous. On the primary play of Purdue’s second drive, Linebacker Zakaih Saez recorded a sensational interception return for a landing. The play began when quarterback Hudson Card collected a shotgun snap on first-and-10 and flipped a fast go to operating again Reggie Love III in the appropriate flat. Saez learn the play fantastically and batted the ball along with his left hand towards the bottom … or so it appeared. The ball beelined at Love, ricocheted off his calf/leg and bounced into the ready arms of Seaz, who cruised into the tip zone for 20-yard landing return. The Beavers’ protection has already pressured a pair of turnovers. OSU leads 7-0.

Beavers second drive

OSU is 0 for two. Gevani McCoy had a pleasant 10-yard run and Jam Griffin added a nine-year burst, however the Beavers come up empty on their second drive and should punt for the second time. OSU, which was harm by a sack, went simply 13 yards on six performs.

Boilermakers first drive

Nice discipline possession for Purdue … higher protection by the Beavers. On third-and-one on the OSU 9-yard line, the Boilermakers hand the ball to operating again Devin Mockobee. He’s met by Nikko Taylor, who forces a fumble that Thomas Collins recovers. After final week’s defensive flop, the Beavers get an necessary stand on their first probability versus Purdue.

Beavers first drive

A gutsy name by coach Trent Bray goes awry. After choosing up 9 yards on the primary three performs, the Beavers elected to go for it on fourth-and-on on the 28-yard line. However Gevani McCoy’s go down the sideline to Bryce Caufield falls incomplete, and the Boilermakers will take openm will glorious discipline possession.

Purdue gained the pregame toss and deferred to the second half. The Beavers will obtain the opening kickoff.

PREGAME DETAILS

Each groups want to transfer on from blowout defeats towards ranked groups final weekend. The Beavers fell 49-14 to ninth-ranked Oregon, whereas the Boilermakers misplaced 66-7 to No. 18 Notre Dame.

That is the third assembly between the packages and first since 2021, when Purdue beat the Beavers 30-21 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Learn a preview of the matchup right here and test again after kickoff for reside sport updates.

GAME INFO:

Oregon State Beavers (2-1) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (1-1)

When: Saturday, Sept. 21

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT

The place: Reser Stadium, Corvallis

TV channel: The CW (Channel 32 in Portland)

Stream: Fubo (free trial) or DirecTV Stream (free trial). Streaming broadcasts for this sport might be accessible on these streaming companies regionally in Oregon and Washington, however might not be accessible outdoors of the Pacific Northwest, relying in your location.

Oregon State soccer 2024 season schedule, scores

–Joe Freeman covers the Oregon State Beavers. Attain him at 503-294-5183 or @BlazerFreeman. Take heed to the Beaver Banter podcast or subscribe to the Beavers Roundup e-newsletter.