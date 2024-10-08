Review And Analyze Your Losing Trades

Creator

B. A. Rogers

Revealed

December 1, 2011

Phrase rely

687

One of the vital essential issues {that a} dealer should do to be able to enhance his buying and selling efficiency is to evaluate his buying and selling efficiency and analyze his shedding trades. That is so essential as a result of enchancment can’t occur till you recognize which space you have to enhance. Figuring out the issues is already 50% of the answer. Sadly, many individuals overlook to carry out this crucial activity. Evidently, they don’t see any enchancment in any respect of their buying and selling efficiency.

What precisely is the aim of reviewing the buying and selling efficiency and analyzing it? This activity is helpful for at the least 4 causes. To begin with it helps us to not overlook our buying and selling guidelines. We verify our shedding trades to see whether or not we already observe our buying and selling guidelines or not. Generally we deviate from our buying and selling guidelines and lose cash due to it. So we have to discover out what made us violate our personal buying and selling guidelines in order that we will keep away from doing the identical mistake sooner or later. The subsequent factor is we will see how we fare with our weaknesses. Each dealer should conquer their very own weaknesses. Some individuals lack self-discipline so they need to take care of that problem. Another individuals lack endurance so they need to prepare themselves to be affected person and never open positions too early. There are additionally people who find themselves afraid of shedding cash and at all times lower their revenue brief. This kind of individuals should take care of their very own concern to allow them to make more cash as a substitute of reducing the revenue too early.

Reviewing the buying and selling efficiency additionally lets us see how we fare with different merchants or with our earlier efficiency. Generally we predict we’re performing properly however we’re not really performing that good in comparison with our peer or the trade normal or our earlier efficiency. So by doing the duty of reviewing our buying and selling efficiency we hold ourselves in verify with our environment. The final however not the least is we will discover room for enchancment. Possibly we will discover insights from our errors that we didn’t understand earlier than.

There may be one essential factor that have to be talked about although. The very fact is, generally the shedding trades that you simply skilled will not be attributable to you. In different phrases, the issue may be in buying and selling technique/plan that you simply use. As everyone knows, foreign exchange market is at all times altering though they are saying that the historical past repeats itself. So what can we do if we discovered that that is really our downside? The reply is, as you possibly can guess, change the buying and selling technique. Why? A buying and selling technique is the fruits of the designer’s buying and selling expertise. If the designer is somebody new to the market he may not be capable to design a buying and selling technique that may stand up to numerous market circumstances. If the designer is a seasoned/skilled dealer you possibly can count on that his buying and selling technique will come out robust towards all market circumstances. This can be a easy widespread sense, proper? This is the reason, it is extremely essential to know who designs the buying and selling technique that you’re utilizing as a result of this may show you how to eradicate most issues concerning to your buying and selling.

Think about spending effort, time and money solely to search out out later that the core of your downside is definitely the buying and selling technique. Irritating, proper?

Dropping trades will not be there so that you can mourn your misplaced cash. Additionally they function a approach so that you can enhance your buying and selling efficiency. Reviewing it and analyzing what occurred will take some effort and time but it surely pays off. An important end result of this activity is you possibly can enhance your buying and selling efficiency, turn into far more environment friendly, robust in buying and selling and make more cash. Bear in mind to do that essential activity periodically so you possibly can profit from this essential exercise and I sincerely hope your buying and selling efficiency will improve. They are saying curing is lots more durable than stopping. That is true in all facets of life and particularly in buying and selling. As you might have learn above the most costly mistake you could possibly ever make is to make use of a buying and selling system that isn’t that good.