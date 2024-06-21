ROME (AP) — Retired Italy star Roberto Baggio was robbed at gunpoint at his residence whereas watching the nationwide group’s recreation towards Spain on the European Championship

No less than 5 armed robbers burst into Baggio’s villa close to the northern metropolis of Vicenza round round 10 p.m., based on Italian media reviews. One struck Baggio on the top with the butt of a gun when the previous soccer participant confronted them.

The robbers locked the 57-year-old Baggio and his household in a room whereas they stole jewellery, watches and money.

After the thieves left, Baggio broke down the door and known as police. He was taken to the hospital and acquired stitches for the wound. His relations weren’t harmed,

Baggio performed 56 video games for Italy, scoring 27 targets.

Spain gained the match, beating Italy 1-0.

