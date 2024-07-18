Retardio Price Prediction: RETARDIO Tops Weekly Meme Coin Gainers With 96% Pump, But Analysts Say This New ICO Might Be The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Retardio worth has surged 96% previously week and 11% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.07204 as of 6:50 p.m. EST.

The pump made Retardio the highest meme coin gainer previously week, forward of PeiPei (+62%) and Purr (+40%), in line with CoinGecko.

Retardio Worth Explodes: Can The Bulls Maintain The Momentum?

The Retardio worth has been buying and selling inside a consolidation vary for some time and has discovered stable help at $0.01495, in line with information from GeckoTerminal. This help degree has inspired the bulls, driving the value as much as the $0.09675 resistance degree.

RETRDIOSOL (Supply: Tradingview)

Regardless of a current dip in bearish exercise, bullish buyers are gearing as much as push Retardio’s worth past the $0.09675 mark, signalling a possible upward pattern. The worth trades above the 50 and 200 easy transferring averages (SMA), reinforcing Retardio’s upward momentum and total bullish market sentiment.

The MACD (Shifting Common Convergence Divergence) line is positioned above the impartial line, with a inexperienced histogram indicating elevated investor curiosity. This setup suggests a powerful bullish pattern, with the MACD indicators displaying optimistic momentum. Moreover, the blue common line has crossed above the orange sign line, which is often a bullish sign.

Moreover, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) has rebounded from the midpoint of fifty to 71, transferring into the overbought territory above 70. This means sturdy shopping for strain for Retardio, suggesting buyers actively buy the asset, driving its worth greater.

Retardio Worth Bulls Might Push the Uptrend to a New Excessive

If Retardio continues its upward trajectory, it has the potential to rally in the direction of the resistance degree at $0.13631. This sustained motion could lead on Retardio to realize a brand new excessive within the coming weeks, marking a major restoration in its market worth.

Conversely, if Retardio encounters problem breaking by means of this essential resistance, it may face heightened promoting strain. The $0.06325 mark would develop into a vital monitoring help degree in such a situation. This degree will decide whether or not Retardio’s worth stabilizes or experiences an additional decline.

PEPU Presale Blasts Previous $3.3 Million: Is This The Subsequent Pepe To Explode?

Merchants are pushing the Retardio worth north and it’s the identical story with the brand new meme coin Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), which has raced to greater than $3.3 million raised in its presale.

One other chain damaged! Pepe formally hits $3M! Thanks for the unimaginable help. The journey is simply starting. 🐸🚀 pic.twitter.com/yySoWoXaCa — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 10, 2024

Pepe Unchained units itself aside from different meme cash by having its personal native Layer 2 community, which gives excellent velocity, scalability, and far decrease charges. Its transactions are 100 instances sooner than most Ethereum-based meme cash, and it comes with its blockchain explorer, considerably boosting its transaction capabilities.

Pepe’s taking blockchain to new heights! SpiderPepe hanging from the ceiling and able to drop one thing huge 🕸️🐸 pic.twitter.com/yKAWZKkeTN — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 11, 2024

These collaborating within the present presale additionally profit from a pretty staking alternative that provides an annual yield of 559%.

In keeping with influential Crypto YouTuber Jacob Bury, Pepe Unchained has the potential to be the following 10x PEPE by-product.

If you need so as to add this venture to your portfolio, act shortly to purchase PEPU now for $0.0083926 earlier than a worth hike in lower than 12 hours.

BUY PEPU right here utilizing ETH, USDT, BNB, or a financial institution card.

