Retail Investors Can Now Invest in Bitcoin Startups with Thunder Funder

Lightning Ventures, a VC agency within the Bitcoin house, launched Thunder Funder, a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) portal, on the Bitcoin 2024 convention final week. The platform goals to democratize early-stage investing in Bitcoin and open-source startups by permitting each accredited and non-accredited traders to take part.

Thunder Funder leverages the Reg CF framework, which allows firms to lift as much as $5 million yearly from the general public. For the primary time, this opens up largely inaccessible startup funding alternatives to retail traders within the booming Bitcoin and open supply sectors.

Lightning Ventures has invested over $6.8 million in almost 40 Bitcoin firms. With this new platform, “We’re activating a brand new group of retail traders,” stated Mike Jarmuz, CEO of Thunder Funder.

The founding crew includes CTO Uncle Rockstar, an early contributor to BTCPay Server, and COO Vivek Patel, who beforehand labored at PrimeTrust.

Max Keiser and Swan Bitcoin CEO Cory Klippsten’s El Zonte Capital invested within the Lightning Ventures $500,000 pre-seed spherical to launch the platform alongside Brad Mills and Chris Hunter.

With Thunder Funder, common traders can now instantly fund modern Bitcoin initiatives that have been beforehand solely accessible to accredited and institutional traders. This might speed up improvement and progress within the Bitcoin and open-source ecosystem.