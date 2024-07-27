Resurrection Set at Showtime With Michael C. Hall Returning

Showtime is increasing the Dexter universe with a brand new collection, Dexter: Resurrection, that sees Michael C. Corridor returning to the lead position as Dexter Morgan.

Corridor may also narrate the interior voice of a younger Dexter (performed by Patrick Gibson) within the beforehand introduced prequel collection Dexter: Authentic Sin, which takes place within the ’90s. As for Dexter: Resurrection, a follow-up to 2021’s Dexter: New Blood, it’s set within the current day.

The information was revealed throughout a shock look from Corridor alongside Clyde Phillips, the chief producer and showrunner of each exhibits, at San Diego Comedian-Con throughout the Dexter: Authentic Sin panel on Friday.

“We’re thrilled to have the good Michael C. Corridor reprise his iconic position as Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s most profitable collection ever,” Chris McCarthy, Paramount International co-CEO and president/CEO, Showtime & MTV Leisure Studios, mentioned in a press release. “Whereas Dexter: Resurrection will attraction to the tens of tens of millions of longtime followers, Dexter: Authentic Sin will introduce a complete new technology of viewers into this iconic collection by ranging from the start, which is certain to fulfill current audiences as nicely.”

Dexter initially premiered in 2006 and went on to run for eight seasons with Corridor within the titular position. After turning into a cult basic, Dexter: New Blood, a restricted collection set ten years after the conclusion of the unique, premiered in 2021.

Dexter: Authentic Sin is about to premiere in December 2024, with Dexter: Resurrection launching in the summertime of 2025. Till then, Dexter and Dexter: New Blood are presently streaming on Paramount+ with the Showtime plan.