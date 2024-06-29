Results from the Tour de France 2024

The 2024 Tour de France runs from June 29 to July 21, starting in Florence, Italy, and ending in Good, France (a change from the same old Paris end). Over three weeks, the most important prizes in skilled biking are up for grabs.

Listed below are the outcomes from every stage of the Tour de France.

Stage 1: Florence to Rimini, 206 km

Stage 1 – High 10 Outcomes

Romain Bardet (dsm–firmenich PostNL): 5:07:22 Frank Van Den Broek (dsm–firmenich PostNL): -:00 Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike): -:05 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Crew Emirates): -:05 Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-Dstny): -:05 Alex Aranburu (Movistar): -:05 Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek): -:05 Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Fast-Step): -:05 Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious): -:05 Alberto Bettiol (EF Schooling–EasyPost): -:05

Yellow Jersey Standings After Stage 1

Romain Bardet (Crew dsm–firmenich PostNL): 5:07:12 Frank van den Broek (Crew dsm–firmenich PostNL): -:04 Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike): -:11 Tadej Pogačar (Crew UAE Emirates): -:15 Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny): -:15