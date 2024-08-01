Results from Round 1 at Golf National

Thursday marked the primary day of competitors of golf on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Over the following 4 days, the world’s finest golfers will sq. off at Le Golf Nationwide in Guyancourt, France in pursuit of a gold medal for his or her respective nation. Reigning gold medalist from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Xander Schauffele headlines Workforce USA with World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler.

After the primary 18 holes at Le Golf Nationwide, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama leads the 60-player subject with a rating of 8 beneath par. The 32-year-old golfer completed with a complete rating of 63 on the day

Schauffele leads all 4 members of Workforce USA in second place at 6-under par, because of a powerful entrance 9 the place he shot 5-under par thanks to 5 birdies. Scheffler follows Schauffele amongst People, and is tied for sixth at 4 beneath par. Collin Morikawa is tied for twenty ninth at 1 beneath par. Elsewhere, Wyndham Clark completed Spherical 1 tied for 56th after capturing 4 over for the spherical.

This is what to know from Thursday’s opening spherical of males’s golf on the 2024 Paris Olympics, together with leaderboard, tee instances, pairings, methods to watch info and extra:

Olympics golf leaderboard immediately

Outcomes for Spherical 1 on Thursday, Aug. 1, courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard.

Beneath are the highest 20 golfers, together with ties. Holes accomplished in parentheses. For full outcomes, click on right here.

1. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan): -8 (F)

-8 (F) 2. Xander Schauffele (United States): -6 (F)

-6 (F) T-3. Joaquin Neimann (Chile): -5 (F)

-5 (F) T-3. Emiliano Grillo (Argentina): -5 (F)

-5 (F) T-3. Tom Kim (Korea): -5 (F)

-5 (F) T-6. Alex Noren (Sweden): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-6. Ryan Fox (New Zealand): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-6. Tommy Fleetwood (Nice Britain): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-6. Sepp Straka (Austria): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-6. Scottie Scheffler (United States): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-6. Sami Valimaki (Finland): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-6. Erik van Rooyen (South Africa): – 4 (F)

– 4 (F) T-6. Jon Rahm (Spain): -4 (F)

-4 (F) T-14. Matthias Schmid (Germany): -3 (F)

-3 (F) T-14. Alejandro Tosti (Argentina): -3 (F)

-3 (F) T-14. Corey Conners (Canada): -3 (F)

-3 (F) T-14. Rory McIlroy (Eire): -3 (F)

-3 (F) T-14. Ludvig Aberg (Sweden): -3 (F)

-3 (F) T-14. Guido Migliozzi (Italy): -3 (F)

-3 (F) T-14. Carlos Ortiz (Mexico): -3 (F)

Olympics golf Spherical 1 suspended once more resulting from climate

12:17 p.m. ET: Play resuming shortly in Paris.

11:37 a.m. ET: After resuming play from lightning within the space, Spherical 1 is as soon as once more delayed resulting from climate close to Le Golf Nationwide. USA TODAY Community’s Gentry Estes is reporting that it’s thundering noticeably in France.

Olympics golf Spherical 1 suspended briefly resulting from climate

11:05 a.m. ET: Play has resumed in Paris after a 39-minute delay resulting from lightning.

10:57 a.m. ET: Per USA TODAY Community’s Gentry Estes, play will resume shortly in Paris.

10:30 a.m. ET: Spherical 1 competitors in males’s golf on the 2024 Paris Olympics has been suspended resulting from climate, as famous by USA TODAY Community’s Gentry Estes. Updates to return.

Who’s competing for Workforce USA at Paris Olympics?

Workforce USA’s roster for the Paris Olympics will probably be made up of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark.

Schauffele gained gold on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for america, the place he beat Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini by one stroke at 18 beneath par. The 2024 Paris Olympics mark the Olympic debuts for Scheffler and Clark.

Olympic golf pairings, tee instances

This is a have a look at the golf pairings and tee instances for Spherical 1 on the 2024 Paris Olympics:

All instances Japanese

3 a.m.: Victor Perez (France), Matthias Schmid (Germany) and C.T. Pan (Chinese language Taipei)

Victor Perez (France), Matthias Schmid (Germany) and C.T. Pan (Chinese language Taipei) 3:11 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina) and Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina) and Joaquin Niemann (Chile) 3:22 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden) and Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden) and Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 3:33 a.m.: Min Woo Lee (Australia) Corey Conners (Canada) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

Min Woo Lee (Australia) Corey Conners (Canada) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa) 3:44 a.m.: Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and Tommy Fleetwood (Nice Britain)

Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and Tommy Fleetwood (Nice Britain) 3:55 a.m.: Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia) and Tom Kim (Korea)

Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia) and Tom Kim (Korea) 4:11 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Eire) and Ludvig Aberg (Sweden)

Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Eire) and Ludvig Aberg (Sweden) 4:22 a.m.: Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand) and Guido Migliozzi (Italy)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand) and Guido Migliozzi (Italy) 4:33 a.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Inexperienced (Malaysia) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (India)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Inexperienced (Malaysia) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 4:44 a.m.: Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand), Abraham Ancer (Mexico) and Zecheng Dou (China)

Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand), Abraham Ancer (Mexico) and Zecheng Dou (China) 4:55 a.m.: Yuan Yechun (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia) and Matteo Manassero (Italy)

Yuan Yechun (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia) and Matteo Manassero (Italy) 5:06 a.m.: Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland) and David Puig (Spain)

Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland) and David Puig (Spain) 5:17 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan) and Kevin Yu (Chinese language Taipei)

Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan) and Kevin Yu (Chinese language Taipei) 5:33 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark) and Thomas Detry (Belgium)

Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark) and Thomas Detry (Belgium) 5:44 a.m.: Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Eire) and Nick Taylor (Canada)

Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Eire) and Nick Taylor (Canada) 5:55 a.m.: Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway) and Jon Rahm (Spain)

Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway) and Jon Rahm (Spain) 6:05 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA) and Matt Fitzpatrick (Nice Britain)

Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA) and Matt Fitzpatrick (Nice Britain) 6:17 a.m.: Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico) and Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)

Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico) and Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 6:28 a.m.: Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile) and Kristoffer Ventura (Norway)

Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile) and Kristoffer Ventura (Norway) 6:39 a.m.: Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland) and Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland)

Olympics golf reside TV protection

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel will broadcast all reside protection of golf on the 2024 Paris Olympics from Le Golf Nationwide.

Olympics golf reside stream

For these which might be watching on the go, you’ll be able to stream Spherical 1 of males’s golf motion on the 2024 Paris Olympics on the NBC app, NBC Olympics app or on NBCOlympics.com by logging in together with your TV supplier credentials. You can too stream it on Fubo, which carries the Golf Channel and presents a free trial, or on Peacock.

