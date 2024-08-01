Results from Round 1 at Golf National

Thursday marked the primary day of competitors of golf on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Over the following 4 days, the world’s finest golfers will sq. off at Le Golf Nationwide in Guyancourt, France in pursuit of a gold medal for his or her respective nation. Reigning gold medalist from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Xander Schauffele headlines Workforce USA with World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler.

After the primary 18 holes at Le Golf Nationwide, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama leads the 60-player subject with a rating of 8 beneath par. The 32-year-old golfer completed with a complete rating of 63 on the day

