Restaurants in Gettysburg PA – Gettysburg Eddie’s

Writer

Jim Malone

Revealed

August 9, 2010

Phrase rely

359

Whereas I am not conscious of all of Gettysburg’s eating places, I do know essentially the most well-known sports activities participant Gettysburg ever produced. Are you aware who’s the third most profitable left handed participant?

Gattysburg’s very personal Eddie Plank. Did not you already know that?

Plank himself got here into the world a decade after the Civil Warfare, and went on to have a number of profitable seasons amongst his 17 years in baseball, capturing six pennants for the Philadelphia A’s.

No journey to Gettysburg Eddie’s is full with out seeing the twenty 4 images of ballplayers from his period on the wall, from Tris Speaker to Walter “Large Prepare” Johnson, and Johnny Ever’s well-known handshake with Eddie Plank himself, and even Babe Ruth, one other well-known left handed baseball participant, himself taking part in for the Crimson Sox.

You may even discover photos of Eddie Plank’s Gettysburg Faculty squads that he performed with, of their wool uniforms with their baseball mitts and tall socks.

One of the best half about the entire expertise was the meals, in fact, after the memorabilia. You will not get served something fancy right here; it is largely typical American fare, however the high quality of the meals was top-notch. We had a incredible, affected person server, and I loved the truth that they tried to be eco-friendly.

The restaurant was known as the Gingerbread Man, and is actually below the identical administration, however Invoice Wills, the proprietor, noticed match to rename the place after his favourite pitcher. It additionally gives an excellent distinction to the remainder of the points of interest on this city, that are Civil Warfare-focused.

If you wish to get pleasure from a couple of drinks, you possibly can take a look at the bar within the again that has a fantastic flatscreen TV and plenty of drinks. You may wish to look out on a Sunday evening, as it may get rowdy throughout the video games, nevertheless it’s enjoyable nonetheless.

Gettysburg Eddie’s did not comprise a lot that upset me in any respect. There aren’t any pretensions about it being a tremendous eating institution, however the pleasant environment and good consolation meals makes up for it.

Additionally, as one of many first green-certified eating places within the state of Pennsylvania, they deserve a bit of additional respect and a spotlight.