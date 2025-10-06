Rest-of-Season Trade Value Charts — Justin Boone’s fantasy football running back breakdown prior to Week 5

Creating realistic trade offers that lead to a deal being accepted is always challenging. Throughout the season, Justin Boone will be publishing his rest-of-season trade value charts, which you can use as a guide to help make moves and manage your roster. He’ll also highlight some of the players you should be buying or selling each week.
Follow the links below to see his trade values for each position.
You can also consult his Week 5 Rankings.
Trade Value Charts
Buy
RJ Harvey, Broncos — This isn’t a buy-low situation as much as it’s a buy-immediately-before-it’s-too-late scenario. Harvey is fresh off his best game as a pro, taking advantage of a positive game script against a weak Bengals defense and accumulating 98 scrimmage yards and a score. His 41% snap share was also a season high. J.K. Dobbins isn’t giving up the starting job easily (he topped 100 yards in that game), but the veteran also has an extensive injury history. Harvey’s time is coming, and you’ll want to make sure he’s on your roster when it arrives.
Sell
Derrick Henry, Ravens — Henry’s value isn’t completely falling off a cliff, since he’s going to walk his way into double-digit touchdowns in the Ravens offense. However, with Lamar Jackson (hamstring) expected to miss some time and the defense struggling through multiple injuries, it’s safe to question how often this team will be in positive game scripts. Henry’s lack of involvement in the passing game makes him completely reliant on rushing yards and TDs. If you’re fine with him being a TD-or-bust RB2 in your lineup, then feel free to hold onto him. But if you can sell the 31-year-old to someone who’s excited about acquiring King Henry, you should.
Running Backs
|
Rk
|
Player
|
HALF
|
PPR
|
1
|
Bijan Robinson
|
74
|
76
|
2
|
Christian McCaffrey
|
73
|
76
|
3
|
Jonathan Taylor
|
72
|
74
|
4
|
Jahmyr Gibbs
|
70
|
72
|
5
|
Saquon Barkley
|
64
|
66
|
6
|
James Cook III
|
63
|
65
|
7
|
De’Von Achane
|
56
|
59
|
8
|
Josh Jacobs
|
56
|
58
|
9
|
Omarion Hampton
|
55
|
57
|
10
|
Travis Etienne Jr.
|
46
|
48
|
11
|
Ashton Jeanty
|
45
|
47
|
12
|
Bucky Irving
|
45
|
47
|
13
|
Derrick Henry
|
45
|
47
|
14
|
Kyren Williams
|
44
|
46
|
15
|
Kenneth Walker III
|
44
|
46
|
16
|
Breece Hall
|
41
|
43
|
17
|
Javonte Williams
|
37
|
39
|
18
|
Quinshon Judkins
|
36
|
38
|
19
|
Alvin Kamara
|
34
|
35
|
20
|
J.K. Dobbins
|
33
|
35
|
21
|
Chuba Hubbard
|
33
|
35
|
22
|
Jordan Mason
|
33
|
34
|
23
|
Cam Skattebo
|
31
|
33
|
24
|
David Montgomery
|
30
|
31
|
25
|
Jaylen Warren
|
28
|
30
|
26
|
Chase Brown
|
26
|
28
|
27
|
D’Andre Swift
|
25
|
27
|
28
|
Tony Pollard
|
25
|
27
|
29
|
TreVeyon Henderson
|
24
|
26
|
30
|
RJ Harvey
|
24
|
26
|
31
|
Woody Marks
|
23
|
25
|
32
|
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|
23
|
24
|
33
|
Zach Charbonnet
|
22
|
23
|
34
|
Rhamondre Stevenson
|
22
|
23
|
35
|
Trey Benson
|
22
|
23
|
36
|
Bhayshul Tuten
|
21
|
22
|
37
|
Aaron Jones Sr.
|
20
|
22
|
38
|
Rachaad White
|
20
|
22
|
39
|
Nick Chubb
|
17
|
19
|
40
|
Blake Corum
|
17
|
19
|
41
|
Tyler Allgeier
|
16
|
17
|
42
|
Isiah Pacheco
|
16
|
17
|
43
|
Brian Robinson Jr.
|
16
|
17
|
44
|
Kareem Hunt
|
15
|
16
|
45
|
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|
15
|
16
|
46
|
Kendre Miller
|
15
|
16
|
47
|
Michael Carter
|
14
|
15
|
48
|
Rico Dowdle
|
14
|
15
|
49
|
Ray Davis
|
14
|
15
|
50
|
Ollie Gordon II
|
14
|
15
|
51
|
Sean Tucker
|
14
|
15
|
52
|
Kenneth Gainwell
|
12
|
14
|
53
|
Tyjae Spears
|
12
|
14
|
54
|
Dylan Sampson
|
12
|
13
|
55
|
Kyle Monangai
|
12
|
13
|
56
|
DJ Giddens
|
12
|
13
|
57
|
Brashard Smith
|
11
|
12
|
58
|
Will Shipley
|
11
|
12
|
59
|
Emari Demercado
|
11
|
12
|
60
|
Braelon Allen
|
11
|
12
|
61
|
Kaleb Johnson
|
10
|
11
|
62
|
Jeremy McNichols
|
10
|
11
|
63
|
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|
9
|
10
|
64
|
Jaydon Blue
|
8
|
9
|
65
|
Emanuel Wilson
|
8
|
9
|
66
|
Justice Hill
|
8
|
9
|
67
|
Jerome Ford
|
8
|
9
|
68
|
Zavier Scott
|
7
|
8
|
69
|
Devin Singletary
|
7
|
8
|
70
|
Isaiah Davis
|
7
|
8
