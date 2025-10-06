Rest-of-Season Trade Value Charts — Justin Boone’s fantasy football running back breakdown prior to Week 5

Creating realistic trade offers that lead to a deal being accepted is always challenging. Throughout the season, Justin Boone will be publishing his rest-of-season trade value charts, which you can use as a guide to help make moves and manage your roster. He’ll also highlight some of the players you should be buying or selling each week.

Buy

RJ Harvey, Broncos — This isn’t a buy-low situation as much as it’s a buy-immediately-before-it’s-too-late scenario. Harvey is fresh off his best game as a pro, taking advantage of a positive game script against a weak Bengals defense and accumulating 98 scrimmage yards and a score. His 41% snap share was also a season high. J.K. Dobbins isn’t giving up the starting job easily (he topped 100 yards in that game), but the veteran also has an extensive injury history. Harvey’s time is coming, and you’ll want to make sure he’s on your roster when it arrives.

Sell

Derrick Henry, Ravens — Henry’s value isn’t completely falling off a cliff, since he’s going to walk his way into double-digit touchdowns in the Ravens offense. However, with Lamar Jackson (hamstring) expected to miss some time and the defense struggling through multiple injuries, it’s safe to question how often this team will be in positive game scripts. Henry’s lack of involvement in the passing game makes him completely reliant on rushing yards and TDs. If you’re fine with him being a TD-or-bust RB2 in your lineup, then feel free to hold onto him. But if you can sell the 31-year-old to someone who’s excited about acquiring King Henry, you should.

Running Backs

Rk Player HALF PPR 1 Bijan Robinson 74 76 2 Christian McCaffrey 73 76 3 Jonathan Taylor 72 74 4 Jahmyr Gibbs 70 72 5 Saquon Barkley 64 66 6 James Cook III 63 65 7 De’Von Achane 56 59 8 Josh Jacobs 56 58 9 Omarion Hampton 55 57 10 Travis Etienne Jr. 46 48 11 Ashton Jeanty 45 47 12 Bucky Irving 45 47 13 Derrick Henry 45 47 14 Kyren Williams 44 46 15 Kenneth Walker III 44 46 16 Breece Hall 41 43 17 Javonte Williams 37 39 18 Quinshon Judkins 36 38 19 Alvin Kamara 34 35 20 J.K. Dobbins 33 35 21 Chuba Hubbard 33 35 22 Jordan Mason 33 34 23 Cam Skattebo 31 33 24 David Montgomery 30 31 25 Jaylen Warren 28 30 26 Chase Brown 26 28 27 D’Andre Swift 25 27 28 Tony Pollard 25 27 29 TreVeyon Henderson 24 26 30 RJ Harvey 24 26 31 Woody Marks 23 25 32 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 23 24 33 Zach Charbonnet 22 23 34 Rhamondre Stevenson 22 23 35 Trey Benson 22 23 36 Bhayshul Tuten 21 22 37 Aaron Jones Sr. 20 22 38 Rachaad White 20 22 39 Nick Chubb 17 19 40 Blake Corum 17 19 41 Tyler Allgeier 16 17 42 Isiah Pacheco 16 17 43 Brian Robinson Jr. 16 17 44 Kareem Hunt 15 16 45 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 15 16 46 Kendre Miller 15 16 47 Michael Carter 14 15 48 Rico Dowdle 14 15 49 Ray Davis 14 15 50 Ollie Gordon II 14 15 51 Sean Tucker 14 15 52 Kenneth Gainwell 12 14 53 Tyjae Spears 12 14 54 Dylan Sampson 12 13 55 Kyle Monangai 12 13 56 DJ Giddens 12 13 57 Brashard Smith 11 12 58 Will Shipley 11 12 59 Emari Demercado 11 12 60 Braelon Allen 11 12 61 Kaleb Johnson 10 11 62 Jeremy McNichols 10 11 63 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 9 10 64 Jaydon Blue 8 9 65 Emanuel Wilson 8 9 66 Justice Hill 8 9 67 Jerome Ford 8 9 68 Zavier Scott 7 8 69 Devin Singletary 7 8 70 Isaiah Davis 7 8

Trade Value Charts