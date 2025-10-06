Rest-of-Season Trade Value Charts — Justin Boone’s fantasy football running back breakdown prior to Week 5

By / October 6, 2025

Creating realistic trade offers that lead to a deal being accepted is always challenging. Throughout the season, Justin Boone will be publishing his rest-of-season trade value charts, which you can use as a guide to help make moves and manage your roster. He’ll also highlight some of the players you should be buying or selling each week.

Follow the links below to see his trade values for each position.

You can also consult his Week 5 Rankings.

Trade Value Charts

Buy

RJ Harvey, Broncos — This isn’t a buy-low situation as much as it’s a buy-immediately-before-it’s-too-late scenario. Harvey is fresh off his best game as a pro, taking advantage of a positive game script against a weak Bengals defense and accumulating 98 scrimmage yards and a score. His 41% snap share was also a season high. J.K. Dobbins isn’t giving up the starting job easily (he topped 100 yards in that game), but the veteran also has an extensive injury history. Harvey’s time is coming, and you’ll want to make sure he’s on your roster when it arrives.

Sell

Derrick Henry, Ravens — Henry’s value isn’t completely falling off a cliff, since he’s going to walk his way into double-digit touchdowns in the Ravens offense. However, with Lamar Jackson (hamstring) expected to miss some time and the defense struggling through multiple injuries, it’s safe to question how often this team will be in positive game scripts. Henry’s lack of involvement in the passing game makes him completely reliant on rushing yards and TDs. If you’re fine with him being a TD-or-bust RB2 in your lineup, then feel free to hold onto him. But if you can sell the 31-year-old to someone who’s excited about acquiring King Henry, you should.

Running Backs

Rk

Player

HALF

PPR

1

Bijan Robinson

74

76

2

Christian McCaffrey

73

76

3

Jonathan Taylor

72

74

4

Jahmyr Gibbs

70

72

5

Saquon Barkley

64

66

6

James Cook III

63

65

7

De’Von Achane

56

59

8

Josh Jacobs

56

58

9

Omarion Hampton

55

57

10

Travis Etienne Jr.

46

48

11

Ashton Jeanty

45

47

12

Bucky Irving

45

47

13

Derrick Henry

45

47

14

Kyren Williams

44

46

15

Kenneth Walker III

44

46

16

Breece Hall

41

43

17

Javonte Williams

37

39

18

Quinshon Judkins

36

38

19

Alvin Kamara

34

35

20

J.K. Dobbins

33

35

21

Chuba Hubbard

33

35

22

Jordan Mason

33

34

23

Cam Skattebo

31

33

24

David Montgomery

30

31

25

Jaylen Warren

28

30

26

Chase Brown

26

28

27

D’Andre Swift

25

27

28

Tony Pollard

25

27

29

TreVeyon Henderson

24

26

30

RJ Harvey

24

26

31

Woody Marks

23

25

32

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

23

24

33

Zach Charbonnet

22

23

34

Rhamondre Stevenson

22

23

35

Trey Benson

22

23

36

Bhayshul Tuten

21

22

37

Aaron Jones Sr.

20

22

38

Rachaad White

20

22

39

Nick Chubb

17

19

40

Blake Corum

17

19

41

Tyler Allgeier

16

17

42

Isiah Pacheco

16

17

43

Brian Robinson Jr.

16

17

44

Kareem Hunt

15

16

45

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

15

16

46

Kendre Miller

15

16

47

Michael Carter

14

15

48

Rico Dowdle

14

15

49

Ray Davis

14

15

50

Ollie Gordon II

14

15

51

Sean Tucker

14

15

52

Kenneth Gainwell

12

14

53

Tyjae Spears

12

14

54

Dylan Sampson

12

13

55

Kyle Monangai

12

13

56

DJ Giddens

12

13

57

Brashard Smith

11

12

58

Will Shipley

11

12

59

Emari Demercado

11

12

60

Braelon Allen

11

12

61

Kaleb Johnson

10

11

62

Jeremy McNichols

10

11

63

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

9

10

64

Jaydon Blue

8

9

65

Emanuel Wilson

8

9

66

Justice Hill

8

9

67

Jerome Ford

8

9

68

Zavier Scott

7

8

69

Devin Singletary

7

8

70

Isaiah Davis

7

8

Trade Value Charts

