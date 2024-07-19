Reservoir Media Signs Publishing Deal With Singer/Songwriter Wrabel

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Reservoir Media, a famend unbiased music firm, has introduced a brand new publishing cope with critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Wrabel to embody his future works.

Primarily based within the Metropolis of Angels, Wrabel has constructed a notable profession co-writing songs for pop and rock artists comparable to Teddy Swims, Kesha, P!nk, Ellie Goulding, Adam Lambert, and Phillip Phillips, together with EDM artists like Kygo and Marshmello.

Amongst his well-known collaborations are the Platinum-selling “Higher Not” by Louis the Little one and Wafia, the Grammy-nominated “Don’t Go Breaking My Coronary heart” by the Backstreet Boys, “Don’t Let It Break Your Coronary heart” by Louis Tomlinson, the broadly synched single “Unusual” by Celeste, and Kesha’s “Lady.”

Wrabel’s solo profession has additionally flourished over the past decade. His 2014 collaboration with Afrojack, “Ten Ft Tall,” premiered in a Bud Mild Tremendous Bowl business and have become his first Prime 10 hit within the US, UK, Netherlands, and Hungary. His music has been incessantly synched, with placements in Fits, Dynasty, Gray’s Anatomy, and Love, Victor.

His 2017 single “The Village,” supporting trans rights, has been notably impactful. The music video has over 13 million views on YouTube, and the track went viral on TikTok, incomes the title “Trans Nation Anthem.” Wrabel, a queer artist, was named Billboard Satisfaction Artist of the Month.

Wrabel launched his debut album, These Phrases Are All for You, in 2021, adopted by his sophomore album, Primarily based on a True Story. He plans to launch his third album in 2025 whereas persevering with to put in writing for a number of totally different artists.

On the brand new cope with Reservoir, Wrabel shared, “I’m thrilled and honored to hitch forces with Reservoir. I’ve had a lot respect and admiration for Donna for a few years and it truly is a dream come true to get to work collectively together with her and the wonderful Reservoir workforce. I can’t wait to see what our future holds.”

Donna Caseine, Reservoir’s Govt Vice President and International Artistic Director, expressed her pleasure: “We’re past excited for our future with Wrabel. He’s an inspiring and versatile songwriter and artist with a uncommon means to put in writing significant songs and infectious earworms for each himself and a variety of his contemporaries. All of us at Reservoir look ahead to bringing him new alternatives for his skills to shine.”