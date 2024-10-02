‘Reservation Dogs’ Showrunner Sterlin Harjo Sets Next FX Series

Reservation Canines co-creator and showrunner Sterlin Harjo has his subsequent sequence at FX.

The Disney-owned outlet has positioned a sequence order for a drama starring Ethan Hawke (who guest-starred on the ultimate season of Reservation Canines). The untitled sequence, previously often known as The Delicate Variety, is about in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is claimed to have a movie noir vibe centering on Hawke’s character, a “man who is aware of an excessive amount of.” Different particulars are being stored quiet for now.

FX declined to remark.

The pickup comes on the heels of Reservation Canines‘ remaining season scoring a finest comedy sequence nomination at September’s Emmy Awards, one among 4 nods for the present this 12 months. FX ordered a pilot for the brand new present in February; together with Hawke, the forged consists of Keith David, Siena East, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Shepherd, Tracy Letts, Kyle MacLachlan, Macon Blair, Killer Mike, Kaniehtiio Horne (who had a memorable recurring position as Deer Woman in Rez Canines), Cody Lightning, Michael Hitchcock and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

FX Productions, the place Harjo has an total deal, is producing the sequence. Harjo wrote and directed the pilot and can govt produce with Hawke and Garrett Basch.

The Harjo-Hawke drama is the second sequence order for FX up to now two days. On Monday, the community ordered The Magnificence from creators Ryan Murphy and Matthew Hodgson, primarily based on a graphic novel of the identical title.

The sequence order additionally caps an enormous day for Harjo, who on Tuesday was named one of many MacArthur Basis’s fellows for 2024. He’s repped by CAA, Circle Administration + Manufacturing and Del Shaw. Hawke is with CAA, MGMT Leisure and legal professional George Sheanshang.

Selection first reported the sequence order.