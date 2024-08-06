‘Republicans for Harris’ rallies members of GOP to campaign for Democratic ticket • SC Daily Gazette

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris’ marketing campaign over the weekend launched a “Republicans for Harris” initiative, as her marketing campaign appears to be like to court docket average GOP voters and others who don’t help former President Donald Trump’s reelection bid for the White Home.

The Harris workforce stated the trouble will likely be a “marketing campaign inside a marketing campaign,” by which outstanding Republicans will intention to draw moderates, independents and Republicans who voted for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley when she challenged Trump for the nomination. Whereas Haley as soon as said she would by no means vote for Trump, she has since stated she would.

The GOP drive will kick off on Monday with occasions in battleground states resembling Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Nationwide Director of Republican Outreach Austin Weatherford stated in a press release that Trump’s backing of the far-right playbook Undertaking 2025 is “poisonous to the hundreds of thousands of Republicans who not imagine the celebration of Donald Trump represents their values.”

Weatherford, former chief of workers for former GOP U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who was a vocal critic of Trump, stated the Harris marketing campaign will work to earn the help of “Republicans who care about defending democracy and restoring decency — all of which might be torn away in a second Trump presidency.”

Coalitions, endorsements

As Harris begins her shock dash to the November elections because the seemingly Democratic presidential nominee, following President Joe Biden suspending his marketing campaign in late July, her marketing campaign has shortly constructed coalitions starting from “White Dudes for Harris” to “Younger Republicans for Harris,” which is being led by Reed Howard.

She’s additionally been fast to rack up endorsements from unions such because the hospitality’s union UNITE HERE and the Nationwide Affiliation of Social Staff.

The “Republicans for Harris” program could have a digital marketing campaign that options testimonials from Republicans who’re supporting Harris and they’ll make their case to Republicans about voting for her.

“I used to be a proud Republican, however Donald Trump is unfit to steer our nation,” former New Jersey Republican Gov. Christine Todd Whitman stated in a press release. “‘Republicans for Harris’ will likely be an essential means for us to convey that message to the voters who will determine this election.”

In North Carolina, former state Supreme Courtroom Justice Bob Orr will lead the organizing efforts of “Republicans for Harris” within the state.

“As we method the ultimate days of this election, there has by no means been a extra essential time for Republicans, former Republicans and unaffiliated voters who lean Republican, to return collectively and put nation over celebration by working to elect Kamala Harris and stopping Donald Trump,” Orr stated in a press release.

Former members of Congress

A few of these GOP endorsements embody former members of Congress resembling Kinzinger; Rod Chandler of Washington; Tom Coleman of Missouri; Dave Emery of Maine; Wayne Gilchrest, who was a GOP member from till 2009, of Maryland; Jim Greenwood of Pennsylvania; John LeBoutillier of New York; Susan Molinari of New York; Jack Quinn of New York; Denver Riggleman of Virginia; Claudine Schneider of Rhode Island; Christopher Shays of Connecticut; Peter Smith of Vermont; Alan Steelman of Texas; David Trott of Michigan; and Joe Walsh of Illinois.

This system additionally contains former Trump officers resembling former White Home press secretary Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye, a former nationwide safety adviser to then-Vice President Mike Pence.

“I may not agree with Vice President Kamala Harris on every thing, however I do know that she’s going to combat for our freedom, defend our democracy, and symbolize America with honor and dignity on the world stage,” Grisham stated in a press release.

“I encourage different Trump administration officers who noticed the tyrant we labored for in workplace to talk out and stand with Kamala Harris this November to maintain integrity within the White Home and guarantee democracy for our nation,” she continued.

A number of former governors are additionally a part of the coalition, resembling Jim Edgar of Illinois; Invoice Weld of Massachusetts; and former Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan of Georgia.

Over the weekend, throughout a marketing campaign rally, Trump attacked fashionable Georgia Republicans resembling Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Each males are Republicans who resisted Trump’s strain marketing campaign to overturn the 2020 election outcomes, however they haven’t given their help to Harris.