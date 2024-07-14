Republican Convention 2024: Speakers announced, Melania Trump not expected to speak at RNC; Ivanka Trump not on list

MILWAUKEE — Former first girl Melania Trump will not be anticipated to talk at subsequent week’s Republican Nationwide Conference, which can function speeches by different Trump relations and a protracted checklist of GOP officers, together with all the males on his vice presidential shortlist.

The previous first girl will attend the conference however doesn’t seem on a listing of headliners and keynote audio system launched by conference organizers Saturday.

Those that will communicate embrace Trump’s oldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and former Fox Information host Tucker Carlson.

Lee Greenwood, the singer of Trump’s walk-on track, “God Bless the USA,” can be on this system, as is the mannequin and rapper Amber Rose and Final Preventing Championship CEO Dana White.

Different notable names embrace evangelist Franklin Graham, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien and the mayor of East Palestine, Ohio.

The schedule will even function a protracted checklist of vice presidential shortlisters together with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Who’s talking on the RNC?

Audio system at subsequent week's Republican Nationwide Conference have been introduced. The checklist contains Trump's relations and the boys on Trump's vice presidential shortlist.

Different audio system:

1. ex-Fox Information host Tucker Carlson

2. Singer Lee Greenwood

3. Rapper and mannequin Amber Rose

4. Final Preventing Championship CEO Dana White

5. Evangelist Franklin Graham

6. Teamsters President Sean O’Brien

7. Trent Conaway, the mayor of East Palestine, Ohio

8. Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba

9. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Nikki Haley, nevertheless, was not invited)

10. Former White Home commerce advisor Peter Navarro who can be launched from jail later this week

11. Former administration officers, together with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

