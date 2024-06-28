Reports: Raptors get Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov from Kings for Jalen McDaniels

• Draft Board

• Prospect profiles

• Workforce overviews

• Obtain the NBA App

The Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings are reportedly swapping swingmen in a commerce.

The Kings will ship Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov and the No. 45 decide within the 2024 NBA Draft to the Raptors for Jalen McDaniels, per a number of experiences.

The Kings are sending the Raptors the forty fifth decide in Thursday’s NBA Draft as a part of the commerce, sources inform ESPN. https://t.co/TtvJfea9Fi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2024

Sources: Toronto is sending Jalen McDaniels to the Kings for Davion Mitchell and Sasha Vezenkov. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2024

Mitchell is understood for his defensive talents on the perimeter whereas McDaniels has developed an identical repute with the Raptors.

A lottery decide in 2021, Mitchell has seen his position steadily decline in Sacramento. Final season, he averaged 5.3 factors, 1.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 15.3 minutes per sport, a far cry from the 11.5 ppg, 2.2 spg and 4.2 apg he averaged in 27.7 mpg as a rookie.

Nonetheless, Mitchell performed robust after the All-Star break and was a key participant for Sacramento, which made the Play-In Match. In 28 video games after the All-Star break, Mitchell posted 7.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg and a pair of.1 apg in 18.6 minutes per sport.

McDaniels signed a two-year take care of the Raptors final summer season and appeared in 50 video games, averaging 3.4 ppg and 1.6 rpg in 10.8 mpg. He struggled offensively, taking pictures 34.4% general after averaging 45.5% in 2022-23. He noticed his position improve after the All-Star break (14.3 mpg, 4.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.2 apg) however the Raptors had been out of rivalry for the postseason by early March.

Vezenkov, a rookie in 2023-24, was the EuroLeague MVP in 2022-23 and signed a three-year take care of the Kings final summer season. He appeared in 42 video games (12.2 mpg, 4.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg) however competed for frontcourt minutes with veterans akin to Harrison Barnes, Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles.