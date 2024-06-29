Reports – NBC Los Angeles

Dejounte Murray reportedly is heading to the Huge Simple.

The New Orleans Pelicans acquired Murray in a commerce with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, based on a number of studies.

In change for Murray, the Hawks reportedly acquired ahead Larry Nance Jr., guard Dyson Daniels and two future first-round picks. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 2 firsts are in 2025 (through the Los Angeles Lakers) and in 2027 (the least favorable choice from Milwaukee and New Orleans).

The reported deal brings an finish to a disappointing two-year tenure total for Murray in Atlanta. The Hawks gave up three first-round picks and a choose swap to amass the one-time All-Star level guard from the San Antonio Spurs in June 2022.

However the backcourt duo of Murray and Trae Younger led to only one temporary playoff look — a first-round loss in 2023 following a 41-41 common season. The Hawks then missed the playoffs utterly this previous season after going 36-46.

Murray, who turns 28 in September, averaged 22.5 factors, 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per sport over 78 contests in 2023-24. He shot 45.9% from the sector, 36.3% from 3 and 79.4% on the line.

Murray is getting into the primary 12 months of a four-year, $114 million deal he signed with Atlanta final July. The 6-foot-5 guard tasks to fit subsequent to CJ McCollum in New Orleans’ backcourt, with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones because the workforce’s high wing gamers.

Ingram, nevertheless, has been the topic of commerce rumors after struggling within the Pelicans’ first-round playoff loss to the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder.

Daniels, the No. 8 total choose in 2022, averaged 5.8 factors, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 22.3 minutes per sport final season. He shot 44.7% from the sector and 31.1% from 3.

The 31-year-old Nance, who’s getting into the ultimate 12 months of his deal, averaged 5.7 factors and 5.0 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per contest over his 61 appearances final season.

LeBron and Bronny James are set to make historical past as the primary father-son duo to play within the NBA concurrently.