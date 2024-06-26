Reports: Knicks’ OG Anunoby opts out, to be free agent

Knicks guard OG Anunoby has opted out of his contract and into free company, in response to a number of reviews.

Anunoby signed a four-year, $72 million cope with the Toronto Raptors in 2020 with a participant possibility for the 2024-25 season. When he was acquired by the Knicks from Toronto final season, New York inherited the phrases of the deal however risked shedding Anunoby as an unrestricted free agent.

The choice was price $19.9 million subsequent season, and his subsequent contract may simply prime $35 million per season.

Well being is the most important query mark. Anunoby missed 76 whole video games the previous three seasons due to accidents and didn’t play throughout Toronto’s NBA title run in 2019 after an emergency appendectomy.

Anunoby turns 27 subsequent month. He averaged 14.7 factors, 4.2 rebounds and a pair of.1 assists final season in 50 whole regular-season video games with the Raptors (27 video games) and Knicks.

In the course of the 2024 playoffs, Anunoby went from an important a part of beating the Philadelphia 76ers to trying to combat by means of a hamstring damage within the seven-game collection with the Indiana Pacers.

In 418 profession video games, Anunoby has averaged 12.0 factors, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals throughout his first seven NBA seasons.

The Knicks are negotiating with unrestricted free agent middle Isaiah Hartenstein, 26, in hopes of retaining him however are restricted to a most wage of $16.2 million per season. Hartenstein represents a costlier possibility for groups angling to draft UConn’s 7-foot-2 middle Donovan Clingan on Wednesday evening.

NBA free company begins Sunday.