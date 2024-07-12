Report: Yoon Seok-joon Out At Hybe

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Yoon Seok-joon, a key determine within the rise of the Ok-pop group BTS, is reportedly leaving the corporate, months after stepping down from his function as CEO of Hybe America.

In line with South Korea’s Maeil Enterprise Newspaper, Yoon, who not too long ago relocated to South Korea, has not held a put up at Hybe since he stepped down from his function as CEO of Hybe’s U.S. growth earlier this yr.

Sources advised the South Korean information outlet that Yoon is certain by a non-compete clause which can stay in impact till the tip of 2024.

Throughout his tenure as CEO of Hybe America, Yoon shared the management function with veteran U.S. supervisor Scooter Braun, who now serves as the only real CEO of Hybe America.

Yoon is among the founders of Huge Hit Leisure and helped firm Chairman Bang Si-hyuk to steer the corporate and information the careers of acts similar to BTS.

Hybe has not formally introduced Yoon’s resignation and a purpose for the departure was not disclosed, Maeil reported.

Hybe didn’t reply to a request for remark.