Report: Travis Scott Arrested In Miami

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Travis Scott has reportedly been arrested on prices of trespassing and disorderly intoxication after an alleged incident at a marina in Miami Seashore.

In keeping with CBS Miami, legislation enforcement officers have been known as to Miami Seashore Marina the place they allegedly found Scott standing on a dock and yelling on the occupants of a vessel.

Responding officers famous that Scott seemed to be intoxicated.

“Officers on the scene might sense a powerful scent of alcohol coming from [Scott’s] breath,” the report stated, based on the Miami Herald.

In keeping with the report, the occupant of the boat didn’t want to press prices in opposition to Scott however requested police to take away him from the property.

Police reported that as they escorted Scott off of the property, he continued to create a disturbance.

“All through the lengthy stroll from the vessel to the boardwalk, the defendant walked backward yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel,” based on a police report cited by the Herald.

Scott then obtained right into a ready automobile and left however returned 5 minutes later and started to stroll again in direction of the yacht at which level he was taken into custody and charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication, the police report stated.

On-line Miami-Dade Corrections data present Scott, whose actual identify is Jacques Webster, was launched after posting a bond.

Radio host Andy Slater first reported Scott’s arrest on X.