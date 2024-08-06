Report: T.I. Arrested At Atlanta Airport In A Case Of Mistaken Identity

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper T.I. was reportedly arrested at an airport in Atlanta on Sunday in what turned out to be a case of mistaken identification.

In keeping with TMZ, the 43-year-old recording artist was positioned in handcuffs on Sunday night time at at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Worldwide Airport primarily based on an impressive warrent for Clifford Harris – which is T.I.’s actual identify.

Nonetheless, the warrant turned out to be for an additional man named Clifford Harris, who is needed in Baltimore over allegations of stalking a lady.

Harris was taken to Clayton County Jail and briefly detained earlier than he was launched after contacting his legal professional, TMZ reported.

A choose subsequently dismissed an extradition order associated to the arrest.