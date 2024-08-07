Report: Julie Greenwald To Exit Atlantic Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Following a shakeup of senior administration at Warner Music Group, longtime Atlantic Information CEO Julie Greenwald revealed that she will probably be stepping again from her position on the label.

In keeping with Hits Each day Double, Greenwald revealed the information throughout a gathering, telling the assembled workers that she would step down from her put up on October 1st and stay a marketing consultant for the label till the top of the 12 months.

She was named President of Atlantic in 2003 and was elevated to chairman and COO in 2006 earlier than being named Chair and CEO in 2022.

Throughout her lengthy tenure at Atlantic, Greenwald performed an important position within the label’s success, together with the transition to digital codecs and streaming, and serving to to launch the careers of artists akin to Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.

Greenwald was named Billboard Ladies in Music’s Lady of 12 months in 2010 and has been a fixture of the Billboard Energy 100 for the final decade.

Following her departure from Atlantic, she plans to retire, Hits reported.