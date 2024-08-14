Report: Fake Agent Email Scam Targets Talent Buyers

(CelebrityAccess) — IQ Journal reported that alleged scammers, claiming to be CAA reps, have been concentrating on expertise consumers with presents of purported excursions by Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber.

In line with IQ, they’ve reviewed a number of messages from completely different e mail accounts despatched to promoters soliciting enterprise from non-CAA e mail addresses and claiming that CAA modified addresses following a knowledge breach.

Per IQ, they contents of 1 such e mail they reviewed sought to solicit dates for an upcoming Justin Bieber tour that’s scheduled to start on December 1st, 2024.

The purported rip-off is the most recent iteration of long-standing faux live performance scheme, which seeks to gather deposits for live shows that by no means materialize.

As at all times, take steps to guard your self. Don’t rely solely on e mail communications and if one thing appears to good to be true, it seemingly is.

For extra ideas, test Randy Chertkow and Jason Feehan of the Discmakers Weblog’s information to avoiding live performance scams: https://www.hypebot.com/hypebot/2020/03/guide-to-avoiding-music-business-scams.html