Rep. Thomas Massie shares about wife Rhonda’s death

(ABC36 NEWS NOW) – The spouse of 4th Congressional District Consultant Thomas Massie has handed away. Massie shared the information on his social media accounts Friday, saying his spouse, Rhonda, handed away the day earlier than.

He shared a heartfelt tribute following the passing of his spouse. In a poignant put up, Massie remembered his spouse with particular phrases, calling her his “highschool sweetheart, the love of his life for 35 years, the loving mom of their 4 kids, the neatest and kindest girl he ever knew, his stunning and sensible queen endlessly.”

Consultant Massie expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and help he and his household have obtained throughout this troublesome time. He emphasised the affect his spouse had on their household and their lives collectively, highlighting the deep love and admiration he holds for her.

U.S. Consultant Andy Barr, of Kentucky’s sixth Congressional District expressed his sympathy to Massie’s household Friday on his X account.

No particulars about the reason for demise or her age had been instantly supplied by Massie or his workers.