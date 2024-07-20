Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee dies after battle with cancer

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, has died on the age of 74 after a battle with most cancers, her household introduced on Friday.

“Immediately, with unbelievable grief for our loss but deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Consultant Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas,” her household mentioned in an announcement.

“A neighborhood, nationwide, and worldwide humanitarian, she was acknowledged worldwide for her brave fights for racial justice, prison justice, and human rights, with a particular emphasis on girls and kids,” the assertion mentioned.

Jackson Lee introduced in June that she had been identified with pancreatic most cancers and was present process remedy.

The longtime congresswoman served within the Home since 1995 and leaves a legacy of pushing for laws associated to civil rights.

Jackson Lee was the lead sponsor of the Juneteenth Nationwide Independence Day Act, and he or she pushed for the Sentencing Reform Act of 2015, in addition to the George Floyd Regulation Enforcement Belief and Integrity Act.

“That is America’s vacation. And America’s vacation isn’t just for Black individuals,” Jackson Lee mentioned of Juneteenth in a 2023 MSNBC interview. “It’s about freedom, and it’s about democracy.”

The Texas Democrat launched laws for the reauthorization of the Violence In opposition to Ladies Act, which President Joe Biden signed in 2022.

Jackson Lee was born in Queens, New York. A graduate of Yale College and the College of Virginia Regulation College, she labored as a lawyer in non-public apply and as a employees counsel for the Home Choose Committee on Assassinations.

She went on to serve in Houston’s authorities as a member of the Metropolis Council and municipal choose earlier than being elected to Congress, the place she sat on the Judiciary, Homeland Safety and Funds committees.

Jackson Lee ran for Houston mayor in 2023 however in the end misplaced in a runoff to state Sen. John Whitmire. She was later reelected to her Home seat.

President Joe Biden known as the congresswoman “unrelenting in her management” in an announcement about her demise.

“All the time fearless, she spoke fact to energy and represented the facility of the individuals of her district in Houston with dignity and style,” Biden mentioned. “These character traits established her as a towering determine in our politics.”

Congressional colleagues and political figures from each side of the aisle remembered Jackson Lee and her dedication to her constituents.

“Congresswoman Jackson Lee was a patriot and a fighter to the very finish,” the Congressional Black Caucus mentioned in an announcement. “Phrases can not specific the sense of loss our Caucus feels for our beloved good friend. She shall be deeply missed by all who knew her.”

Home Speaker Mike Johnson in an announcement known as Jackson Lee “a fierce advocate for the Houston neighborhood.”

“Whereas we not often agreed on coverage, I at all times loved our spirited debates about legislation and coverage, and I counted her as a good friend,” he mentioned.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, said in a post that Jackson Lee was “a proud Texan and a tireless advocate for the individuals of Houston.”

“Her legacy of public service and dedication to Texas will dwell on,” he mentioned.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, mentioned he was “deeply saddened” by the demise of his good friend and colleague. “I’ll at all times cherish our friendship & the laughs we shared all through the years,” Cruz mentioned.

“Nobody labored tougher for her neighborhood and if Houston wanted one thing, she acquired it achieved,” Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, mentioned.

Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, whom she ran to succeed final yr, wrote that Jackson Lee’s work on the bottom in addition to “her uncanny means to be all over the place, working day-after-day for many who wanted a champion, made her really distinctive.”

Home Minority Chief Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., described Jackson Lee as an “inimitable drive” who “fought day-after-day for the least, the misplaced and the left behind.”

“Sheila Jackson Lee was an achieved legislator, passionate public servant, loving mentor and fantastic good friend to so many people within the Congressional Black Caucus and Home Democratic Caucus household,” Jeffries mentioned. “I’m grateful for her fearless advocacy, fierce dedication, formidable service and legacy of management.”

Jackson Lee’s household mentioned that funeral preparations for the congresswoman are pending.

“She shall be dearly missed, however her legacy will proceed to encourage all who consider in freedom, justice, and democracy,” her household’s assertion concluded. “God bless you Congresswoman and God bless the USA of America.”

She is survived by her husband, two kids and two grandchildren.