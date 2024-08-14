Rep. Ilhan Omar wins Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District primary in the 2024 election against Don Samuels

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., fended off a number of main challengers Tuesday, NBC Information tasks, a victory for progressives after two of her fellow members of the “squad” suffered defeats this summer season.

Omar defeated former Minneapolis Metropolis Council member Don Samuels, who misplaced to her by simply 2 share factors within the 2022 main, and two different challengers in Minnesota’s fifth District.

Reps. Jamaal Bowman, of New York, and Cori Bush, of Missouri — additionally members of the progressive “squad” of lawmakers of colours — misplaced primaries in latest weeks that centered on the Democratic Social gathering’s cut up over the Israel-Hamas struggle.

Rep. Ilhan Omar in St. Paul, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Photographs file

Not like different progressives who’ve sharply criticized Israel, Omar didn’t face an onslaught of assault adverts from outdoors teams. United Democracy Venture, an excellent PAC tied to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the pro-Israel lobbying group, didn’t have interaction in Omar’s race after having spent thousands and thousands to defeat Bush and Bowman.

Omar did step up her marketing campaign after she almost misplaced to Samuels two years in the past. As of July 24, her marketing campaign had spent greater than $6.1 million on the race, based on the most recent marketing campaign finance experiences. On the similar level within the 2022 main, her marketing campaign had spent simply $71,000. Samuels’ marketing campaign, in the meantime, spent $1.2 million on this yr’s race.

On the airwaves, Omar centered on optimistic messaging, highlighting President Joe Biden’s reward for her work in Congress, her help for abortion rights and her background.

“Minnesota is likely to be chilly, however those that name this place house, you’re heat and caring, hardworking, resilient and proud,” she mentioned in certainly one of her TV adverts. “You welcomed me as a refugee. You taught me the ability of organizing and democracy. You might be who I struggle for day-after-day to ship meals safety, inexpensive housing and well being care.”

Samuels sought to color Omar as out of contact with the district, alleging in a single advert that she “has gone lacking on the problems that matter most to us.”

“Omar advocated abolishing the police with gun violence surging and voted towards President Biden’s plan to rebuild roads and bridges and increase public transportation and EV charging networks,” the advert’s narrator mentioned. “We deserve higher.”

Whereas Bush’s and Bowman’s opponents leveraged their votes towards the bipartisan infrastructure bundle of their primaries, Samuels was not capable of make that assault keep on with Omar, overwhelmed by her monetary benefit.

The deep-blue fifth District, which incorporates Minneapolis, is anticipated to stay in Democratic palms in November. Biden received the district by 63 factors in 2020, based on calculations from Each day Kos Elections.