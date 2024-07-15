Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack

Congressman Bennie Thompson has fired a staffer for controversial statements posted on social media following the assassination try on former U.S. president and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump on Saturday.

Thompson, the Democratic U.S. Consultant of Mississippi’s 2nd congressional district, has confirmed that Jacqueline Marsaw, a case supervisor and discipline director for the congressman, has been terminated from her place after taking to Fb to share questionable rhetoric within the aftermath of the previous president being shot at a Butler, Pa. rally.

On Saturday, the Mississippi GOP referred to as for Marsaw’s firing, highlighting a now-deleted submit from her Fb that learn, “I don’t condone violence however please get you some taking pictures classes so that you don’t miss subsequent time ooops that wasn’t me speaking.” Marsaw had additionally posted different controversial messages on the social media platform which have since been taken down.

Whereas Thompson didn’t condemn or disavow the rhetoric espoused by Marsaw, he mentioned, “I used to be made conscious of a submit made by a employees member and she or he is not in my employment.”

Thompson, who denounced the assassination try on Trump, additionally confronted scrutiny from the general public on Saturday for laws he launched in April to strip the previous president of Secret Service safety forward of Trump being discovered responsible of falsifying enterprise information in a scheme to illegally affect the 2016 election by hush cash funds to a porn actor.

Trump and Thompson had been political foes lengthy earlier than the congressman’s laws searching for to disclaim the previous president Secret Service element. Thompson was tabbed because the chairman of the Home committee tasked with investigating Trump’s alleged position in the course of the rebel on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and maintained a stance that the previous president was liable for the occasions that occurred in Washington D.C. that day.

Officers have recognized the shooter who tried to take Trump’s life as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pa. Crooks was noticed on video atop a construction, believed to be a shed, roughly 300 ft from the rally, and was allegedly armed with an AR-style rifle. He was shot and killed by a Secret Service counter-sniper after opening fireplace on Trump, per studies.

