Rendezvous In Paris’ to Hit Theaters in September

Usher is coming to a theater close to you.

Following the footsteps of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, the R&B star’s live performance movie — dubbed USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS — will hit world theaters from Sept. 12-15. AMC Theatres Distribution, Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Imaginative and prescient have partnered for the movie, which was taped throughout Usher’s eight-concert efficiency in Paris at La Seine Musicale final 12 months.

“Paris was a particular expertise for me as an entertainer and for my followers,” Usher says in an announcement. “I hope those that weren’t in a position to make it in particular person get to expertise how particular it was. As for these of you who have been, I hope you expertise the present and see what it takes to get there by a special lens.”

Tickets go on sale August 6 at UsherinParis.com, and it’ll display in 2,000 cinemas worldwide. The movie will function Usher singing hits like “My Boo,” “Love In This Membership” and “Yeah!” It additionally will embrace a have a look at Usher’s life past the stage.

Usher not too long ago scored an Emmy nomination for his Tremendous Bowl halftime present efficiency. He has received eight Grammy Awards and launched 9 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Sizzling 100 chart.

USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS is directed by Grammy-nominated filmmaker Anthony Mandler, who has additionally labored with Swift, Beyoncé, Rihanna and the Killers. It’s a manufacturing of Arcovision, Kingdom Movies and Laffitte Group Productions. The movie is produced by Mandler, Usher and Ron Laffitte. Govt producers for Kingdom Movies are Aakomon Jones and Angelo Gopee; govt producer for Arcovision is Kwesi Collisson; and govt producers for Sony Music are Tom Mackay, Richard Story and Krista Wegener.