Render Price Prediction: RENDER Plunges 11% In A Week As Investors FOMO Buy This AI Meme Coin With Just Hours Left

The Render worth has plunged over 11% on the weekly timeframe following a 3% loss up to now 24 hours to commerce at $6.02 as of 11:45 a.m. EST.

With its poor efficiency through the short-term time frames, the RENDER worth can be within the crimson by greater than 15% over the previous 30 days. It’s, nevertheless, nonetheless up over 231% year-to-date.

The Render Value Testing A Essential Assist

4-hour chart for RENDER/USD (Supply: GeckoTerminal)

The Render worth is trapped in a detrimental bearish channel after the altcoin recorded a number of decrease highs and decrease lows over the previous few days. Now, the crypto is testing the essential assist stage at $5.9448. A drop beneath this key worth level may result in RENDER falling to the following mark at $5.7106 within the following 24 hours.

Alternatively, the Render worth sustaining a place above $5.9448 for the following 12 hours may invalidate the bearish thesis. On this various state of affairs, merchants may establish RENDER as a purchase alternative. With this potential bullish quantity, the altcoin may attempt to break above $6.3352 to flee from the descending worth channel.

A 4-hour candle shut above $6.3352 within the quick time period may then result in the Render worth rising to as excessive as $6.6604.

Technicals Counsel The Render Value May Preserve Dropping

Technical indicators on RENDER’s 4-hour chart present that the altcoin is presently in a bearish development and will preserve falling within the subsequent 24 hours. Along with the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator flashing bearish, the orientation of 9 and 20 Exponential Shifting Averages (EMAs) additionally reveals that sellers have the sting over consumers.

All through the previous 48 hours, the MACD line has been positioned beneath the MACD Sign line. Merchants often see this as an indication {that a} crypto is in a short-term detrimental cycle. Consequently, the Render worth may proceed to fall within the coming 24 hours.

In the meantime, the 9 EMA is positioned beneath the 20 EMA to sign that momentum is presently in favor of sellers. What’s extra, the rising hole between the 2 technical indicators suggests the short-term bearish momentum is intensifying.

Whereas RENDER tries to combat off bears, traders are FOMO shopping for WienerAI (WAI) earlier than its presale involves an finish in lower than 2 hours.

A Meme Coin With Excessive Ranges Of Utility

WienerAI (WAI) is a dog-themed crypto trying to set up itself within the vibrant meme coin ecosystem. Nevertheless, in contrast to most of the tokens that got here earlier than it, WienerAI comes with excessive ranges of utility given its highly effective AI capabilities.

The venture is in a position to absorb giant quantities of market knowledge and uncover hidden insights and commerce alternatives that even veteran merchants would miss. With WienerAI’s market analytics, merchants can focus extra power on the timing and capital allocation of their orders to maximise earnings.

WienerAI additionally presents customers a seamless token swap answer known as Sausage Swap. This device ensures merchants and traders by no means miss a golden alternative once more.

Customers can even by no means have to fret about being frontrun by MEV bots, given the fixed MEV safety that the venture offers as a part of its suite of buying and selling instruments.

With all the pieces WienerAI has to supply customers, coupled with the venture’s attraction to meme coin traders, it’s straightforward to see why famend YouTuber ClayBro is bullish on WAI.

In a latest video, he instructed his 120K subscribers that the meme coin may bear a 20X surge after launch.

Buyers Rush To Purchase WAI Earlier than Its ICO Ends

Nearly $9 million has been despatched to WienerAI’s ongoing presale as traders rush to purchase the meme coin at presale costs.

With simply hours left till WAI’s ICO concludes, time is working out for traders to accumulate the token at this early stage and get in on the 125% annual staking yield on supply to presale consumers.

Charging up energy⚡️ That is your final likelihood to hitch the WienerAI presale! pic.twitter.com/taI4Wjavky — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 30, 2024

To unlock the staking rewards earlier than it’s too late, traders can make the most of the straightforward purchase widget embedded on WienerAI’s web site to buy WAI.

Promoting for $0.00073, the token might be purchased utilizing both USDT, ETH, BNB or financial institution card.

Purchase WAI tokens right here earlier than its presale ends.

