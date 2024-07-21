Remnants of lives interrupted by war half a century ago captured in Cyprus’ buffer zone

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A rickety piano leans crookedly in opposition to a peeling condominium wall, pots and pans full of mud relaxation on a range that has seen significantly better days and a e-book, its pages turning yellow with time, lies open subsequent to a rusty tin can; indicators of properties, as soon as teeming with life, however abruptly deserted as they stand frozen in time.
Fifty years in the past, Turkey invaded Cyprus — 5 days after supporters of union with Greece mounted a coup backed by the Greek junta then ruling the nation — splitting the east Mediterranean island nation alongside ethnic strains. Solely Turkey acknowledges a subsequent Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence within the island’s northern third the place it retains greater than 35,000 troops.
The Related Press was allowed distinctive entry contained in the United Nations 180-kilometer (about (110-mile) buffer zone the place its troops have been located since 1974 to protect the peace between Turkish and Turkish Cypriot troops on one facet and Greek Cypriot nationwide guardsmen.
The marks of conflict are ubiquitous; from the pock-marked partitions of properties and companies focused by large-caliber gunfire to hastily-constructed brick-and-mortar gun nests going through off one another. However the eeriest sensation comes from how a capital’s coronary heart stopped mid-beat alongside the hasty exodus of individuals fleeing for his or her lives, leaving every little thing behind.
The U.N. says tensions alongside the buffer zone are once more being ratcheted up with the looks of a whole bunch of latest firing positions and high-tech surveillance know-how with doable navy functions.
Talks about forming a federation composed of Greek and Turkish-speaking zones have been stalemated for the reason that final U.N. facilitated bid seven years in the past. Many failed makes an attempt preceded that.
Now, a Turkish and Turkish Cypriot shift away from a federation and towards a two-state deal that Greek Cypriots have dismissed outright is jeopardizing a renewed bid by U.N. Secretary-Basic Antonio Guterres to get the 2 sides again to the negotiating desk.