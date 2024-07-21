Remnants of lives interrupted by war half a century ago captured in Cyprus’ buffer zone

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A rickety piano leans crookedly in opposition to a peeling condominium wall, pots and pans full of mud relaxation on a range that has seen significantly better days and a e-book, its pages turning yellow with time, lies open subsequent to a rusty tin can; indicators of properties, as soon as teeming with life, however abruptly deserted as they stand frozen in time.

Fifty years in the past, Turkey invaded Cyprus — 5 days after supporters of union with Greece mounted a coup backed by the Greek junta then ruling the nation — splitting the east Mediterranean island nation alongside ethnic strains. Solely Turkey acknowledges a subsequent Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence within the island’s northern third the place it retains greater than 35,000 troops.

The Related Press was allowed distinctive entry contained in the United Nations 180-kilometer (about (110-mile) buffer zone the place its troops have been located since 1974 to protect the peace between Turkish and Turkish Cypriot troops on one facet and Greek Cypriot nationwide guardsmen.

The marks of conflict are ubiquitous; from the pock-marked partitions of properties and companies focused by large-caliber gunfire to hastily-constructed brick-and-mortar gun nests going through off one another. However the eeriest sensation comes from how a capital’s coronary heart stopped mid-beat alongside the hasty exodus of individuals fleeing for his or her lives, leaving every little thing behind.

Utensils, a wash machine, a bottle of Cypriot beer, are seen in a kitchen within an deserted condominium contained in the war-torn UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photograph/Petros Karadjias)

The U.N. says tensions alongside the buffer zone are once more being ratcheted up with the looks of a whole bunch of latest firing positions and high-tech surveillance know-how with doable navy functions.

Talks about forming a federation composed of Greek and Turkish-speaking zones have been stalemated for the reason that final U.N. facilitated bid seven years in the past. Many failed makes an attempt preceded that.

Now, a Turkish and Turkish Cypriot shift away from a federation and towards a two-state deal that Greek Cypriots have dismissed outright is jeopardizing a renewed bid by U.N. Secretary-Basic Antonio Guterres to get the 2 sides again to the negotiating desk.

A e-book is seen subsequent of a rusty tin can within an deserted condominium contained in the war-torn UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photograph/Petros Karadjias)

A sink of an deserted condominium contained in the war-torn UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photograph/Petros Karadjias)

An enormous Turkish flag lighting on the Pentadaktilos mountain within the Turkish occupied space on the north a part of the island, in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photograph/Petros Karadjias)

A U.N peacekeeper walks subsequent of two commercial boards on the deserted Nicosia airport contained in the war-torn UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photograph/Petros Karadjias)

Graves of troopers killed within the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus on the Tymvos Macedonitissas navy cemetery in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photograph/Petros Karadjias)

Utensils is seen in a kitchen within an deserted condominium contained in the war-torn UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photograph/Petros Karadjias) Utensils within a drawer, are seen in a kitchen within an deserted condominium contained in the war-torn UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photograph/Petros Karadjias)

A casserole hold up on the wall in a kitchen of an deserted condominium contained in the war-torn UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photograph/Petros Karadjias)

A component part of the deserted Nicosia airport contained in the war-torn UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photograph/Petros Karadjias)

The terminal constructing of the deserted Nicosia airport is seen inside on the war-torn UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photograph/Petros Karadjias)

Toyota 70′ vehicles are seen on the deserted Toyota present room contained in the war-torn UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photograph/Petros Karadjias)

A destroyed Cyprus airways aircraft is seen on the war-torn UN buffer zone on the deserted Nicosia airport in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photograph/Petros Karadjias)

The terminal of the deserted Nicosia airport is seen inside on the war-torn UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photograph/Petros Karadjias)

Holes from bullets are seen in a wall within an deserted condominium contained in the war-torn UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photograph/Petros Karadjias)

A destroyed Cyprus airways aircraft is seen on the war-torn UN buffer zone on the deserted Nicosia airport in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photograph/Petros Karadjias) A Toyota Celica 70′ automobile is seen on the deserted Toyota present room contained in the war-torn UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photograph/Petros Karadjias)

Holes from bullets are seen on a wall on high of a destroyed mattress with {a magazine} of an deserted condominium contained in the war-torn UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photograph/Petros Karadjias)