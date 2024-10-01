Remembering Broadway and West End star GAVIN CREEL

It has been introduced at present that Tony Award-winning actor Gavin Creel has sadly handed away after a battle with a uncommon and aggressive type of sarcoma, following a analysis in July 2024, aged solely 48 years previous.

Creel made his Broadway debut in 2002 as Jimmy in Completely Trendy Millie, which he was nominated for a Tony Award for Finest Efficiency by a Main Actor in a Musical for, earlier than performing within the Broadway revival of La Cage Aux Folles in 2004 as Jean-Michel.

In 2006, Creel made his West Finish debut in Disney’s Mary Poppins, changing unique Bert, Gavin Lee.

He returned to Broadway in 2009 for the revival of Hair, by which he performed Claude, incomes himself one other Tony Award nomination for Finest Actor in a Musical. He, together with the remainder of the Broadway forged, then transferred with the manufacturing to the West Finish the place it ran till 2010.

Creel originated the function of Elder Value in The E-book of Mormon within the West Finish, a job he performed from 2012-15 and which he received an Olivier Award for. He additionally performed the function within the US Nationwide Tour and on Broadway.

In 2016, he performed Steven Kodaly within the Broadway revival of She Loves Me, earlier than shifting onto Good day Dolly! starring Bette Midler. He performed Cornelius Hackl within the manufacturing; a job that received him the 2017 Tony Award for Finest Actor in a Featured Position in a Musical. He went on to play Dr Pomatter within the Broadway manufacturing of Waitress earlier than shifting to the West Finish manufacturing, performing alongside Sara Bareilles.

In 2022, Creel appeared as The Wolf and Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods at New York Metropolis Heart Encores! earlier than reprising his function within the Broadway switch.

Our ideas and prayers are with Gavin’s household and mates at this troublesome time.