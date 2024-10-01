‘Remember the Titans’ Cast: Where Are They Now

Keep in mind the Titans debuted in September 2000, and shortly grew to become a favourite for its highly effective story line — and introducing many viewers to a younger Ryan Gosling.

The film relies on a real story, following Black soccer coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) as he makes an attempt to combine a highschool in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1971. Invoice Yoast (Will Patton) is moved to assistant coach, as star gamers Gerry Bertier (Ryan Hurst) and Julius Campbell (Wooden Harris) are put in place to run the staff.

The inspirational story additionally jump-started the profession of lots of its younger actors, together with Gosling, Donald Faison, Kate Bosworth and Hayden Panettiere.

“You wish to do films that educate youth, society and other people about how different folks really feel and the best solution to deal with one another,” Faison completely advised Us Weekly in 2017. “You wish to do initiatives which have subjects like that.”

Faison famous that the intense matter was simply a part of the equation on set, revealing the forged additionally grew to become a “tight group” after soccer camp. “It made us very very like a staff,” he added.

Scroll by way of the gallery under to see the place the forged is right now: