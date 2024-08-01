Remember the ice bucket challenge? 10 years later, the viral campaign is again fundraising for ALS

BOSTON (AP) — Dozens of individuals, together with the Massachusetts governor and several other sports activities stars, dumped chilly water on themselves at Fenway Park Thursday to mark the tenth anniversary of the ALS ice bucket problem.

The occasion is a part of an effort to resume curiosity within the viral social media marketing campaign that has raised cash to discover a treatment for Lou Gehrig’s illness. Organizers stated the marketing campaign has raised $250 million so far and led to a further $1 billion in analysis funding.

“Our son’s life was one in every of grace, willpower and function, that by way of his resilience, diligence and braveness, he created a motion that’s nonetheless being celebrated at the moment for all these which were affected by this horrific illness,” stated Nancy Frates, the mom of Pete Frates, who helped popularize the problem together with Pat Quinn. Each had been identified with ALS and have since died.

“Though his human physique is not with us, his highly effective spirit remains to be being celebrated together with the historic motion,” she stated. “You introduced outcomes. However as Pete would say, ‘We will have enjoyable at the moment however the job isn’t accomplished. Let’s get again to work tomorrow.’”

Dr. Advantage Cudkowicz, the director of the Sean M. Healey & AMG Heart for ALS at Mass Basic Hospital who was additionally Pete Frates’ physician, recalled her first assembly with him and the way he vowed to lift $1 billion for ALS analysis. Among the many advantages there have been extra medicine to deal with the illness.

“It’s arduous to imagine that dumping a bucket of ice over your head was going to vary how we take into consideration ALS, however that easy act did extra to lift consciousness for ALS than every other effort, and it catalyzed superb analysis advances,” she advised the crowed of a number of hundred together with ALS sufferers and their households. “It introduced so many new scientists to the sector all around the world and that’s making the distinction at the moment for folks residing with ALS.”

After the audio system completed, about 75 folks, together with a number of households with young children, lined up on the baseball area in entrance of tiny buckets. Suddenly, they dumped ice-cold water from tiny buckets onto their heads, a reduction to many on the day when temperatures reached into the 90s.

Within the stands, Mike Cunningham, 54, of Canton, Massachusetts, was watching the occasion from his wheelchair.

Identified with ALS final yr, he admitted it could actually generally be arduous to get out of his home. However he stated he wasn’t going to overlook Thursday’s occasion, which gave him a way of pleasure, hope, braveness and “thankfulness for all of the kindness that individuals present.”

“Individuals are good. Individuals are form and so they step up when folks need assistance,” he stated. “It’s straightforward to neglect that with all of the information you hear every single day. You see it. You are feeling it, the kindness. Mates, neighbors, strangers that come out and attempt to assist battle this terrible illness.”

In 2014, Quinn noticed the ice bucket problem on the social media feed {of professional} golfer Chris Kennedy, who first dared his spouse’s cousin Jeanette Senerchia to take a bucket of ice water, dump it over her head, submit a video on social media and ask others to do the identical or to make a donation to charity. Senerchia’s husband had ALS.

Quinn and Frates helped popularize the problem. When the 2 picked it up, the phenomenon exploded. Hundreds of individuals participated within the viral pattern, together with celebrities, sports activities stars and politicians. On-line movies had been considered hundreds of thousands of occasions.

Lou Gehrig’s illness, named after the New York Yankees nice who suffered from it — is also referred to as ALS or motor neuron illness. It’s a progressive neurodegenerative illness that results in paralysis as a result of loss of life of motor neurons within the spinal wire and mind. There isn’t a recognized treatment.