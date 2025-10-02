Northern California forecast: Remaining cool with more scattered showers A cold front remains draped across the region and a few storms are possible the first half of the day.

THIS WEEKEND WE’RE LOOKING AHEAD TO POTENTIALLY NO EXCUSES FOR GETTING THAT YARD WORK DONE RIGHT. THAT OR JUST GOING TO EVENTS IF YOU CAN, YOU KNOW, GET AN AFTERSHOCK TICKET. YOUR FRIENDS LIKE YOU WANT TO COME. YOU’RE LIKE, ALL RIGHT, I’M THERE BECAUSE IT WILL BE SO NICE OUT. BUT THIS MORNING, LADIES, YOU KNOW, ALL WEEK LONG WE’VE HAD THESE KIND OF LINGERING RAIN CHANCES. WE’VE HAD A SPRITZ HERE AND THERE, HASN’T REALLY MEASURED UP TO A WHOLE LOT. I THINK THAT THE BEST WINDOW SACRAMENTO AND MANY OF OUR CITIES SURROUNDING US HAVE FOR GETTING SOME RAIN IN THE BUCKET IS GOING TO BE THIS MORNING. TEMPERATURES RIGHT NOW LOWER TO MID 60S IN THE VALLEY. THIS IS A LIVE LOOK FOR YOU. PINE HILL SKYCAM SHOWING ALL OF THE CLOUD COVER HERE. GORGEOUS VIEW OF THE CLOUDS AND NO RAIN YET HERE AROUND THE FOLSOM AREA. AS WE LOOK AT THE EASTERN SIDE THERE OF FOLSOM LAKE. BUT NOTICE HOW OUR CHANCES GREATLY IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY THROUGH THE MORNING COMMUTE. SO 6:00 7:00. ONCE WE HIT DAYBREAK, YOU CAN SEE WE’RE GOING TO BE SEEING SCATTERED SHOWERS PLAY OUT ACROSS THE SACRAMENTO VALLEY. AND THAT WILL EXTEND EVEN INTO ABOUT THE 9:00 TIME FRAME BEFORE THOSE SHOWER CHANCES GREATLY DECREASE FOR THE BACK HALF OF THE AFTERNOON, RADAR SWEEPS SHOWING OFF AGAIN A PAUSE VIEW OF WHERE THERE ARE SOME SHOWERS RIGHT NOW. NORTHERN SIDE HERE OF THE TRACY TRIANGLE. STARTING TO APPROACH THE FRENCH CAMP NEIGHBORHOOD. I-5 99. IF YOU’RE IN BETWEEN STOCKTON MODESTO, GET READY FOR A WET TRACK OUT THERE, ESPECIALLY IF YOU’RE NOT LEAVING THE HOUSE FOR ANOTHER 30 MINUTES TO ABOUT AN HOUR. SO TODAY’S FORECAST HERE IN THE VALLEY. MID 70S. BY THE AFTERNOON, IT’S THE FRONT HALF OF THE DAY THAT DOES INCLUDE THE BEST SHOWER CHANCES WHERE WE COULD PICK UP UP TO ABOUT A 10TH OF AN INCH OF RAINFALL IN AREAS LIKE SACRAMENTO AND STOCKTON. WHEN THE MORNING IS SAID AND DONE, THIS IS THE FOOTHILLS FORECAST TODAY. LOTS OF CLOUDS WILL SQUEEZE OUT A COUPLE OF SHOWERS IN THE MORNING AND THEN INTO THE AFTERNOON. THOSE SHOWERS WILL START TO TAPER OFF, ESPECIALLY IN THE BACK HALF. BY THE AFTERNOON DRIVE HOME YOU’RE LOOKING AT UPPER 60S SPOTS LIKE AUBURN, SONORA AND PLACERVILLE SIERRA. FOCUS TODAY. SHOWERS FOR THE MORNING, THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON WITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S. HERE’S HOW THINGS LOOK AT DAYBREAK. SO RIGHT AROUND SUNRISE YOU’VE GOT A SHOWER HERE. EASTERN SIDE OF SACRAMENTO COUNTY MOVING INTO PLACER AND EL DORADO COUNTIES AND TUOLUMNE COUNTY. AND THEN YOU CAN SEE THAT GOOD MODERATE RAIN BAND ALSO PUSHING IN TOWARDS STOCKTON AT THAT POINT IN THE MORNING. I THINK ONCE WE GET BEYOND ABOUT 9 A.M., THOSE GUYS ARE GOING TO BRIGHTEN UP A BIT BETTER HERE IN THE VALLEY. WHILE THE FOOTHILLS WILL STILL SEE THESE OCCASIONAL MODERATE BANDS OF RAIN AND THE OCCASIONAL THUNDERSTORM THIS AFTERNOON ALONG THE CREST OF THE SIERRA. THEN BY 9:00, THINGS WILL CLEAR OUT. LOOKING AHEAD TO THE WEEKEND, THERE’S ANOTHER SYSTEM THAT WILL KIND OF SPIN AROUND THE AREA FIRST THING TOMORROW, TRIGGERING A COUPLE MORE SHOWERS. IT MOVES ACROSS THE AREA TO THE EAST AS WE GET INTO SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, AND EVEN THOUGH WE’VE GOT ANOTHER LITTLE DISTURBANCE THAT WILL BRING A FEW CLOUDS TO THE MOUNTAINS ON SUNDAY, DO ANTICIPATE IT’S GOING TO BE A DRY WEEKEND ACROSS THE AREA. SO MID 70S TODAY AND TOMORROW. A FEW SHOWERS FRIDAY AND THEN THINGS WRAP UP AND THEN THE WEEKEND LOOKS BRIGHT AND W