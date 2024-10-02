Release Date, Where to Shop

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products by a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

Make-up artist to the celebs, Patrick Ta, counts Gigi and Bella Hadid, Camila Cabello, Sydney Sweeney and Hailee Steinfeld as only a handful of his A-list clientele. And the latest family identify on his roster loves sizzling pink, her Malibu Dreamhouse and the whole lot glam. Introducing: Patrick Ta Magnificence x Barbie.

The primary-ever model collaboration for Ta’s namesake magnificence empire is obtainable to buy solely at sephora.com and patrickta.com for a restricted time starting October 1. Offered as a set, the partnership introduces two of Patrick Ta Magnificence’s best-selling merchandise — his lip plumper and blush duo — in Barbie-inspired shades.

The limited-edition launch contains the Main Headlines Double-Take Creme & Powder Blush Duo in shade “She’s a Barbie Doll” and the Main Quantity Plumping Gloss in shade “Malibu Dreamhouse.”

Whereas the gloss might look sizzling pink within the bottle, it’s truly a sheer gentle pink that each plumps and delivers a non-sticky shine. The blush duo, which provides a recent fuchsia flush to your cheeks, is meant to be utilized with Ta’s signature creme-over-powder approach — what he makes use of to realize that coveted pink carpet glow.

First, apply the powder blush onto the apples of your cheeks with a fluffy brush (or the fluffy aspect of Patrick Ta’s bestselling dual-ended blush brush). Then, layer the creme formulation on high with a dense brush (or the dense finish of the dual-ended blush brush). To melt the colour, sheer out the formulation by buffing extra product onto the again your hand earlier than making use of to the face.

Store the brand-new set of shades solely at sephora.com and patrickta.com earlier than they promote out for good.

