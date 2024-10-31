Reggaeton superstar Nicky Jam withdraws Trump endorsement over Madison Square Garden rally: ‘Puerto Rico should be respected’





Latin famous person Nicky Jam on Wednesday mentioned he’s withdrawing his endorsement of former President Donald Trump, one month after showing onstage with Trump whereas donning a MAGA hat.

The reggaeton artist, talking in Spanish, posted to his 43.5 million followers on Instagram that he was withdrawing his Trump endorsement due to the current feedback made by a comic about Puerto Rico at Trump’s Madison Sq. Backyard rally.

“The rationale I supported Donald Trump was as a result of I believed he was the very best for the financial system in america the place quite a lot of Latinos dwell, quite a lot of immigrants who’re struggling due to the financial system,” Nicky Jam – whose delivery title is Nick Rivera Caminero – mentioned in a video.

“By no means in my life did I feel, that one month later there can be a comic who would criticize my nation and communicate poorly of my nation,” he continued. “And for that I withdraw my help of Donald Trump. Puerto Rico ought to be revered.”

CNN has reached out to the Trump marketing campaign for remark.

In September, the star appeared onstage at a Las Vegas rally with Trump, sporting a purple Make America Nice Once more hat.

At that look, Trump awkwardly launched the singer, maybe not figuring out who he was, calling him to the stage by saying, “She’s sizzling.” The Harris marketing campaign seized on that second, posting, “Nicky Jam is a person.”

Nicky Jam is the newest Puerto Rican star to denounce the Trump marketing campaign after comic Tony Hinchcliffe referred to as Puerto Rico a “floating island of rubbish” at Trump’s Sunday evening rally. The Trump marketing campaign has sought to distance itself from Hinchcliffe, with Trump marketing campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez saying in a press release after the rally, “This joke doesn’t mirror the views of President Trump or the marketing campaign.”

Since then, Unhealthy Bunny, Ricky Martin and Jennifer Lopez have all publicly posted help for Kamala Harris.

Unhealthy Bunny – one of many greatest Latin music stars on this planet – is never political, however he weighed in on social media moments after Hinchcliffe’s feedback, signaling help for Harris on Sunday, sharing a clip of the vice chairman’s plans for the island.

On Sunday, “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi additionally joined the refrain of Puerto Rican stars sharing their help for Harris, posting a video clip of Hinchcliffe’s joke on the Trump rally with the caption, “Are you severe?” to his 16 million Instagram followers. “It’s okay to have completely different views, and I respect those that suppose completely different than me…however happening this racist path ain’t it,” Fonsi posted on his Instagram story, together with emojis that signaled he’s voting for Harris.

Lopez has been constantly posting her help for Harris and Puerto Rico since Sunday. “LET’S GET LOUD. Make your voice heard in ONE WEEK. VOTE Nov fifth. Born within the USA. Puerto Rico,” Lopez posted.

On Thursday evening, Lopez will communicate at a rally with Harris, changing into one of many greatest A-listers to look alongside the vice chairman within the remaining stretch of the marketing campaign, simply days earlier than the election.