Reggae Group Morgan Heritage Signs With UAA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) —Common Points of interest Company introduced the signing of the Grammy-winning reggae group Morgan Heritage for unique illustration.

UAA brokers Jon Moskowitz and Zach Falkow will act as accountable brokers for Morgan Heritage.

Morgan Heritage, with a lineup composed of youngsters of the legendary reggae star Denroy Morgan, launched their debut album, Miracle in 1994 through MCA Information. Since then, the group has launched profitable singles resembling “Don’t Haffi Dread,” “Down by the River,” “She’s Nonetheless Loving Me,” “Inform Me How Come,” and “Nothing To Smile About,” which made an impression on reggae and dancehall radio.

In 2015, the group gained a Grammy for Finest Reggae Album for his or her launch Strictly Roots and had been nominated once more in 2018 for his or her LP “Avrakedabra, and in 2019 for his or her collaboration with Shaggy and Sting on the album “44/876.”

Their most up-to-date album, Homeland, that includes collaborations with dancehall icons Shaggy, Beenie Man, Popcaan, Capleton, and African pop stars Alpha Blondy, Youssou N’Dour, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale, dropped final yr.

“It’s an ideal honor to be working with one of many premier music households within the historical past of reggae,” acknowledged UAA’s Jon Moskowitz.