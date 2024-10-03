Reese Witherspoon Is Writing a Thriller Book With Harlan Coben

Reese Witherspoon is including revealed writer of a novel to her resume.

“I’m past excited to share that I’m co-writing my very first thriller with # 1 bestselling writer, @harlancoben!” Witherspoon, 48, wrote through Instagram on Wednesday, October 2 in a joint publish with Harlan Coben. “As an enormous fan of Harlan’s work, I can’t consider he agreed to co-author a novel with me. I’m both probably the most persuasive individual alive or the thought of this ebook is simply TOO GOOD! Perhaps each ?? 🤷🏼‍♀️🤗. I actually can’t look forward to you all to learn it! Pre-order now on the hyperlink in my bio. ✨.”

Coben, 62, commented on the add, “Right here we go, accomplice!! 😍❤️.”

Alongside the announcement, Witherspoon shared a candy selfie with Coben. Within the subsequent slide, an image of a ebook cowl was proven, indicating that the novel can be revealed in fall 2025. The preorder hyperlink for the ebook didn’t reveal a title however famous that the novel is 352 pages and distributed by Grand Central Publishing.

Coben, for his half, has written over 30 novels, with a number of of his books being tailored for movie and tv. Idiot Me As soon as dropped on Netflix earlier this 12 months, starring Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar and extra.

“To say I’m a fan of Harlan’s physique of labor is an enormous understatement,” Witherspoon stated in a press release to The Hollywood Reporter. “The truth that he discovered my concept for this thriller intriguing sufficient to wish to accomplice with me on it as coauthor is a dream changing into a actuality. Scheming with Harlan on find out how to thrill audiences with mysterious characters and sophisticated narrative twists and turns has already been extra enjoyable than I can describe. I can’t wait for everybody to learn what we’ve been imagining.”

Coben threw the reward proper again at Witherspoon. “I’ve been an enormous Reese Witherspoon fan for years,” Coben stated in a press release. “Be it performing, producing, creating and even book-club deciding on, Reese’s instincts about storytelling throughout all media are unequalled. As soon as we started discussing her concept, there was no turning again. Collaborating with Reese has been a pure pleasure and so creatively rewarding. I couldn’t be extra enthusiastic about placing this novel out into the world.”

Witherspoon is well-versed within the literary business. Her model Hi there Sunshine launched Reese’s E-book Membership in 2017. A number of of Witherspoon’s picks went on to obtain display screen diversifications, together with Daisy Jones & The Six and Little Fires All over the place.