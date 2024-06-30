Reese Witherspoon and Nicola Coughlan Use Evian Face Spray

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation once you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Study extra!

All of us adore it when celebs share our ardour for magnificence merchandise. And for those who’re at the moment immersed within the nostalgia of Legally Blonde or the romance of Bridgerton, you’re in for a deal with.

Reese Witherspoon and Nicola Coughlan are each lovable stars. What, prefer it’s onerous for Elle Woods to get into Harvard Legislation College and find yourself being valedictorian in her class, have a good-looking husband and put on every thing pink? In the meantime, we’re already impatiently ready for the following season of Bridgerton to come back out on Netflix.

What do the 2 stars have in widespread? They each use Evian Facial Spray. In 2021, Witherspoon shared an Instagram reel pretending her bottle was a microphone. As for Coughlan, the Derry Women star shared her newest magnificence secrets and techniques with Vogue, telling the outlet, “It’s very nice on flights as a result of … you simply really feel so gross once you get off of them,” whereas spraying the face mist on her make-up sponge for making use of her concealer.

Get the Evian Facial Spray for $14 at Amazon! Please observe, costs are correct on the date of publication, June 29, 2024, however are topic to vary.

The Evian Facial Spray has pure mineral water and nitrogen to hydrate your pores and skin. This spray offers your pores and skin an additional enhance of hydration and helps lower redness and irritation. Coughlan makes use of the face spray for her make-up, so you possibly can positively use it to properly mix yours as effectively.

The face spray has obtained over 1,400 five-star evaluations. One five-star shopper shared how they used this after giving beginning, saying, “I had my husband spray it on my face repeatedly to chill me down and preserve me feeling refreshed.” Additionally they defined it was simpler to make use of than the wash cloths nurses provided on the hospital. One other five-star buyer raved that it’s “so hydrating and retains my pores and skin trying dewy.” A last five-star shopper mentioned the face spray “is refreshing.”

Seize it on Amazon!

Get the Evian Facial Spray for $14 at Amazon! Please observe, costs are correct on the date of publication, June 29, 2024, however are topic to vary.

Thank You! You will have efficiently subscribed.

Not what you’re in search of? Store different face sprays on Amazon and don’t neglect to take a look at Amazon’s Day by day Offers right here!