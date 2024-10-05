Reds hire Terry Francona as manager

The Reds have employed Terry Francona as their new supervisor, saying on Friday morning that they’ve agreed to a three-year contract with a membership possibility for 2028.
Francona, 65, who stepped down as Guardians supervisor after the 2023 season, returns to the dugout having managed three groups over a 23-year profession. He has a 1,950-1,672 document with the Phillies (1997-2000), Pink Sox (2004-2011) and Guardians (2013-2023). He led the Pink Sox to World Collection titles in 2004 and 2007.
In six seasons beneath Bell, Cincinnati went 409-456 (.473), by no means ending above third place within the Nationwide League Central exterior of the pandemic-shortened 2020 marketing campaign (31-29 document, second-place end).
With younger and rising stars like Elly De La Cruz, Hunter Greene, Spencer Steer and Matt McLain, in addition to promising prospects like Rhett Lowder, the Reds wish to take the subsequent step and attain the playoffs following a full season for the primary time since 2013.
Francona’s status precedes him. Upon taking the helm in Boston in 2004, he led a Pink Sox workforce that hadn’t been in a position to get previous the rival Yankees to an ALCS upset earlier than its first World Collection title in 86 years. Boston received one other title beneath Francona three years later, and general, he guided the Pink Sox to the postseason 5 occasions in his eight seasons as supervisor.
In 2013, Francona turned supervisor in Cleveland, main that membership to the postseason for the primary time in six years. In ’16, Cleveland reached the World Collection, however misplaced in seven video games to the Cubs. General, Francona turned the winningest supervisor in Cleveland historical past, going 921-757 with six postseason appearances in 11 years. He additionally received three American League Supervisor of the Yr Awards in that span (2013, ’16 and ’22).
Following the 2023 season, Francona stepped down as Guardians supervisor resulting from well being causes, however mentioned he hoped to return to baseball in some capability when wholesome once more.
Francona performed for the Reds in 1987 as a part of his 10-year taking part in profession.