Redbox shutting down after parent company files for liquidation

Up to date: 5:34 AM PDT Jul 12, 2024

Redbox shutting down after guardian firm recordsdata for liquidation

Redbox is not any extra.The DVD kiosk-rental enterprise is shutting down after its guardian firm transformed its chapter to Chapter 7 liquidation.Rooster Soup for the Soul Leisure, which owns Redbox, was almost $1 billion in debt and owes thousands and thousands of {dollars} to a number of leisure corporations.Selection experiences the corporate’s 1,000 workers are shedding their jobs with none severance or prolonged advantages.Rooster Soup for the Soul Leisure didn’t pay workers and distributors for at the very least 4 weeks previous to its Chapter 11 submitting final month.

