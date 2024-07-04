Red, White and Boom invites guests for fireworks, music and more

INDEPENDENCE DAY SHOW. IT IS. AND STARTING HERE AT 830 ON THIS STAGE BEHIND ME, THEY’RE GOING TO BE PLAYING AMERICA’S CLASSICS FOR THEIR RED, WHITE AND BOOM CELEBRATION. AND THEY SAY THAT THIS YEAR THEY’RE PUTTING AN EMPHASIS ON THANKING THOSE WHO SERVED. WE’RE ALSO GOING TO BE DOING A SALUTE TO TO THE ARMED FORCES. SO WE’LL DO BE DOING AN ARMED FORCES MEDLEY AND RECOGNIZE THE THE INDIVIDUALS AND THE CROWD WHO HAVE PLAYED WITH EACH ONE OF THOSE BRANCHES. RED, WHITE AND BOOM KICKS OFF YEAR 15 WEDNESDAY NIGHT. AND SAYS TENS OF THOUSANDS OF GUESTS ARE IN FOR SOME PATRIOTIC MUSIC AND SOME BIG BOOMS. WHEN YOU COME OUT AND YOU’RE FINDING YOUR SPOT, IF YOU WANT A GREAT VIEW OF THE FIREWORKS, YOU WANT TO BE ON THE WEST SIDE OF SCISSORTAIL PARK. THEY EVEN HAVE SPECIAL GUESTS PLAYING WITH THEM BEFORE THEY’RE SET TO START FIREWORKS AT 10 P.M. THE FIREWORKS AND THE MUSIC WILL INTERSECT. THEY’RE ASKING PEOPLE TO SHOW UP WITH WHATEVER THEY NEED TO ENJOY THE NIGHT. IF YOU WANT A BLANKET TO STRETCH OUT, YOU WANT TOYS FOR THE KIDS, LAWN CHAIRS. THERE WILL BE SOME VENDORS HERE AS WELL, SO YOU CAN FEEL FREE TO PICK UP ONE OF THESE GREAT T SHIRTS FROM FROM OUR TENT. OR THERE’LL ALSO BE FOOD TRUCKS. IF YOU GET DOWN HERE AND YOU DON’T HAVE EVERYTHING YOU NEED AND YOU CAN SEE PEOPLE ARE ALREADY STARTING TO FILL THE PARK BEHIND ME, EVEN THOUGH THIS STARTS AT 830. SO THEY’RE ASKING EVERYONE TO KIND OF GET HERE EARLY, IF YOU CAN, FOR A GOOD SPOT I

Celebrations are kicking off for the Fourth of July, with one of many greatest fireworks reveals happening Wednesday night time. | MORE | Independence Day occasions deliberate round OklahomaTens of 1000's of Oklahomans are anticipated to indicate as much as Scissortail Park and watch the OKC Philharmonic's Purple, White and Increase competition. The occasion will start at 8:30 p.m. with the OKC Philharmonic enjoying America's classics. This yr, the occasion is placing an emphasis on thanking those that served. "We're additionally going to be doing a salute to the armed forces. So, we'll be doing an armed forces medley and acknowledge the people within the crowd who've performed with every a kind of branches," Brent Hart, govt director of the OKC Philharmonic, mentioned. That is the fifteenth yr that the celebration will deliver visitors collectively to hearken to patriotic music and see fireworks. "Once you come out and also you're discovering your spot, if you'd like a superb view of the fireworks, you wish to be on the west facet of Scissortail Park," Hart mentioned. They can even have particular visitors enjoying with them earlier than they're set to begin fireworks at 10 p.m. "The fireworks and the music will intersect," Hart mentioned. They requested folks to indicate up with no matter they should benefit from the night time. "If you'd like a blanket to stretch out, need toys for the children, garden chairs. There will probably be some distributors right here as effectively. So, you'll be able to be at liberty to choose up one among these nice t-shirts from our tent or there can even be meals vans when you get down right here and also you don't have all the things you want," Hart mentioned. Visitors have been requested to get to the park early to get a great spot.