Red Street Records Expands Team With New Hire And Promotion

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess)—Purple Road Data, based by Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus, has introduced its third enlargement in 2024. The label has promoted Cambria Sojka to Artistic Director and welcomed business newcomer Gianna Robinson as Digital Content material Coordinator. Sojka and Robinson will report on to Michael Steele, Vice President (VP) of Streaming and Playlist Technique.

Dwelling to Nation acts like Chris Lane, Neon Union, Ryan Larkins, Ryan Griffin, and Christian artists Jason Crabb, Consumed By Hearth, Iveth Luna, and Cade Thompson, Purple Road has skilled important progress since its begin in 2019.

Sojka, a San Diego State College graduate, joined Purple Road in 2019 as Social Media Supervisor. With prior expertise in digital advertising and marketing at San Diego Journal and Cove Collective, she now oversees all inventive imaginative and prescient and manufacturing for the label.

Robinson, the brand new Digital Content material Coordinator, will help streaming and digital asset manufacturing for each the Nation and Christian markets. As a Stetson College Digital Arts main with a minor in Enterprise Administration, she brings expertise in audio engineering, graphic design, pictures, and content material creation.

CEO DeMarcus expressed his pleasure concerning the enlargement: “I proceed to be excited concerning the progress that’s occurring at Purple Road. Internally, it’s been wonderful to look at Cambria develop over the past a number of years and are available into her personal. Equally thrilling is including new, contemporary vitality to the crew with Gianna. It’s a really thrilling time at Purple Road. [RSR Chairman] Dan [Crockett] and I couldn’t be extra thrilled with the crew we’ve assembled.”