Red Sox’s Jarren Duran suspended 2 games for using homophobic slur

The Boston Pink Sox are taking motion towards participant Jarren Duran after he used a homophobic slur towards a fan throughout a sport Sunday.

The staff introduced Monday night time Duran can be suspended for 2 video games with out pay. The suspension was in impact for Monday’s sport towards the Texas Rangers, and also will apply to Tuesday’s sport at Fenway Park.

As well as, the staff stated it is going to donate Duran’s two-game wage to Federation of Mother and father and Buddies of Lesbians and Gays, a nonprofit group that advocates for the LGBTQ neighborhood.

Earlier than the suspension was introduced, Duran launched an apology by way of the staff. This is what to know concerning the incident.

Jarren Duran homophobic slur incident: what occurred

Through the broadcast of the Pink Sox sport Sunday, outfielder Jarren Duran was heard on a reside microphone shouting a slur at a heckling fan.

The incident occurred on the backside of the sixth inning within the sport between the Pink Sox and Houston Astros at Fenway Park. As Duran was up at bat, an Astros fan yelled at him from the stands, “you want a tennis racket.”

