Red Sox’s Jarren Duran suspended 2 games for using homophobic slur

The Boston Pink Sox are taking motion towards participant Jarren Duran after he used a homophobic slur towards a fan throughout a sport Sunday.

The staff introduced Monday night time Duran can be suspended for 2 video games with out pay. The suspension was in impact for Monday’s sport towards the Texas Rangers, and also will apply to Tuesday’s sport at Fenway Park.

As well as, the staff stated it is going to donate Duran’s two-game wage to Federation of Mother and father and Buddies of Lesbians and Gays, a nonprofit group that advocates for the LGBTQ neighborhood.

Earlier than the suspension was introduced, Duran launched an apology by way of the staff. This is what to know concerning the incident.

Jarren Duran homophobic slur incident: what occurred

Through the broadcast of the Pink Sox sport Sunday, outfielder Jarren Duran was heard on a reside microphone shouting a slur at a heckling fan.

The incident occurred on the backside of the sixth inning within the sport between the Pink Sox and Houston Astros at Fenway Park. As Duran was up at bat, an Astros fan yelled at him from the stands, “you want a tennis racket.”

In response, Duran yelled “shut up” adopted by an expletive and homophobic slur towards the fan.

Jarren Duran apologizes for utilizing homophobic slur towards fan

Following the sport Sunday, Pink Sox participant Jarren Duran issued an apology for yelling a “horrific” homophobic slur at a fan.

“I really feel terrible figuring out how many individuals I offended and dissatisfied,” Durran stated in a press release. “I apologize to your entire Pink Sox group, however extra importantly to your entire LGBTQ neighborhood. Our younger followers are supposed to have the ability to look as much as me as a task mannequin, however tonight I fell far in need of that accountability.”

Chatting with the media Monday afternoon, Duran stated there was “no intent behind the phrase that was used.”

“It was simply the warmth of the second and simply occurred to be stated,” Duran stated “It is on me for that phrase popping out. However there was no intent behind that phrase getting used.”

The 27-year-old additionally stated he would “work on being higher” for the followers he dissatisfied.

Pink Sox, Alex Cora converse out after Jarren Duran homophobic slur incident

Earlier than asserting outfielder Jarren Duran’s two-game suspension for utilizing a slur towards a fan, the Pink Sox launched a press release concerning the incident.

“We echo Jarren’s apology to our followers, particularly to the LGBTQ neighborhood,” the staff stated. “We attempt to be a corporation that welcomes all followers to Fenway Park, and we’ll proceed to coach our staff, gamers, coaches and employees on the significance of inclusivity.”

After Duran’s suspension was introduced, Pink Sox supervisor Alex Cora stated the staff will proceed to work on educating gamers about inclusion.

“The group has been very proactive and lively so far as inclusion. Only one mistake by the child does not present who we’re or who he’s,” Cora stated. “Clearly it was a foul second. He is discovered from it. We’re studying from the scenario and we will be higher not solely as people, however as a corporation.”

Who’s Jarren Duran?

Jarren Duran is a 27-year-old baseball participant from Corona, California, who has performed as an outfielder on the Boston Pink Sox since 2021.

Earlier than that, Duran performed for a number of minor league groups together with the Worcester Pink Sox and Portland Sea Canine.

He was additionally named MVP of the 2024 MLB All-Star Sport earlier this yr after hitting a two-run residence run for the American League staff.