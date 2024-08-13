Red Sox star Jarren Duran suspended 2 games for anti-gay slur

The Boston Pink Sox and Main League Baseball have suspended outfielder Jarren Duran for 2 video games after he uttered an anti-gay slur at a fan through the workforce’s loss Sunday to the Houston Astros.

Duran’s suspension started with Monday’s sport towards the Texas Rangers. The Pink Sox additionally introduced that Duran’s wage from the suspension will probably be donated to PFLAG (previously known as Dad and mom, Households and Pals of Lesbians and Gays). Duran earns $760,000 and can lose $8,172.

Within the sixth inning of Boston’s sport Sunday at Fenway Park, Duran rotated in the midst of an at-bat and stated to a heckler: “Shut up, you f—ing f—-t.”

Duran, 27, apologized in a press release Sunday night time for utilizing “a really horrific phrase when responding to a fan.”

Earlier than answering reporters’ questions in the midst of the clubhouse Monday, Duran began by additional apologizing to followers whom he stated reached out to him and stated “they had been dissatisfied in me.”

“I am sorry for my actions and I’ll work on being higher,” the 27-year-old outfielder stated, as quoted by The Related Press.

“All of us love Jarren,” teammate Rob Refsnyder stated after hitting a walk-off single in Boston’s 5-4, 10-inning win over Texas on Monday night time. “He’ll be taught from this. We’re all human. All of us make errors, however he’ll be taught from this.”

President and Chief Govt Officer Sam Kennedy stated the membership was in contact with Main League Baseball after the sport.

“It is a actually tough day, disappointing,” Kennedy stated, chatting with the media straight outdoors the clubhouse. “I am pleased with the best way the group addressed the scenario and I am pleased with Jarren for acknowledging his horrific mistake.”

Standing subsequent to Kennedy, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow stated the workforce nonetheless had work to do.

“I believe it’s hanging proof that whereas we have now made strides and finished nice work, we have not finished almost sufficient,” he stated. “I believe that an incident like this is a vital reminder that there is ton of progress that also must be made.”

Duran informed reporters that the fan had been “heckling me all the sport and I stated one thing I should not have stated.”

Duran stated he instantly turned and apologized to plate umpire Jordan Baker and Houston catcher Yainer Diaz “for my actions. They had been proper there, they heard me say it. I am assuming they minimize the mic due to my inappropriate phrase.”

Pink Sox supervisor Alex Cora stated: “There’s a number of work to be finished and I am right here to assist him out.”

Cora stated he had spoken to Duran through the day.

“He made a giant mistake, he is dwelling with it, proper,” Cora stated to reporters. “As a supervisor, I’ve bought to do my job. As an individual, there’s extra from my finish. … It is what I can do as an individual to assist him and assist him to be higher.”

The suspension is consistent with MLB’s previous self-discipline for the usage of anti-gay slurs. In 2017, the league suspended Oakland Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce two video games for guiding an anti-gay slur at a fan. That very same season, then-Toronto outfielder Kevin Pillar was banned two video games after directing a slur much like that utilized by Duran at Atlanta reliever Jason Motte, whom Pillar believed had struck him out on a fast pitch.

In 2012, Blue Jays infielder Yunel Escobar obtained a three-game suspension for sporting eye-black stickers with an anti-gay slur in Spanish.

“Throughout tonight’s sport, I used a really horrific phrase when responding to a fan,” Duran stated in a press release launched by the Pink Sox on Sunday. “I really feel terrible realizing how many individuals I offended and dissatisfied. I apologize to all the Pink Sox group, however extra importantly to all the LGBTQ group. Our younger followers are supposed to have the ability to look as much as me as a task mannequin, however tonight I fell far wanting that accountability. I’ll use this chance to coach myself and my teammates and to develop as an individual.”

Duran stated Monday that there was no intent behind the phrase, and it was simply “the warmth of the second.”

“I believe what’s extra necessary is what occurs going ahead,” Kennedy stated. “We have labored actually exhausting the previous 2½ a long time to ensure that Fenway Park is a spot the place everyone seems to be welcome.”

Duran is within the midst of a breakout season for the Pink Sox, who had misplaced 4 consecutive video games earlier than Monday’s win and path Kansas Metropolis by two video games for the ultimate wild-card spot within the American League. He ranks among the many high 10 gamers in MLB in wins above substitute and is hitting .291/.350/.503 with 14 residence runs and 29 stolen bases. Duran was named All-Star Recreation MVP after hitting a go-ahead residence run within the fifth inning.

“We echo Jarren’s apology to our followers, particularly to the LGBTQ group,” the Pink Sox stated in a press release. “We attempt to be a company that welcomes all followers to Fenway Park, and we are going to proceed to coach our staff, gamers, coaches and employees on the significance of inclusivity.”

The Related Press contributed to this report.