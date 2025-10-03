Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Boston Red Sox have officially punched their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

In a stunning 4-3 win, capped off by a Ceddanne Rafaela walk-off triple, the Red Sox on Friday secured their spot in the playoffs. Boston had its share of highs and lows this season, with the emergence of rookie phenom Roman Anthony helping push them forward. Despite a left oblique strain sidelining the 21-year-old, he is working his way back from his injury.

Though the Red Sox were in a celebratory mood after clinching a playoff spot, Anthony opened up to reporters on Friday about how he is hopeful to return to the field this season.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 26: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with his teammates after defeating the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Fenway Park on September 26, 2025 in Boston,…

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 26: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with his teammates after defeating the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Fenway Park on September 26, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

“It’s unbelievable,” Anthony said in a video posted to X by WBZ-TV’s Joe Giza. “This is what you play for. This is only my first year, but it has been unreal. This group of guys. This staff. This team. It’s special. We come to the field every day and we have each other’s backs. We do everything we can for each other. We’re all just a bunch of best friends and we’re just doing everything that we can to bring a championship to the city of Boston. …

“It sucks to be a spectator, but I’m doing everything I can to get back in this lineup and help these boys win. Feeling good. Doing everything I can each and every day. Trying to get back as soon as I possibly can. This rehab group, the staff, the trainers, everyone is so amazing.”

In 71 games played, Anthony made a huge impact in the Red Sox’s lineup. The rookie outfielder was slashing .292/.396/.859 with eight home runs, 18 doubles and 32 RBI before his injury. If Anthony returns to the field this postseason, it will surely give Boston a better chance to make a deep playoff run.

