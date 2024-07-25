Red Lobster could have a new owner. See all closed Florida locations

The cheddar bay biscuits may be right here to remain.

Florida-based seafood chain Pink Lobster may lastly be getting a brand new proprietor, with court docket paperwork detailing RL Purchaser LLC proposing a $376 million bid to accumulate its remaining property.

A stalking horse bidder listed the newly shaped entity to be the chain’s new proprietor, in response to paperwork filed Monday within the Center District of Florida in Orlando. RL Purchaser LLC is organized and managed by Fortress Credit score Company, which Reuters reported has been buying different bankrupt corporations lately, akin to Alamo Drafthouse and Vice Media.

Why did Pink Lobster file for chapter?

The Red Lobster location in Sanford, Florida, abruptly closed in May as the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The corporate filed for Chapter 11 chapter again on Could 19 of this yr. By submitting for Chapter 11 chapter, the corporate would keep open whereas it reorganized funds to repay present debt over time, searching for to proceed with higher monetary footing.

In an organization assertion in Could, a consultant mentioned Pink Lobster “intends to make use of the proceedings to drive operational enhancements, simplify the enterprise via a discount in areas, and pursue a sale of considerably all of its property as a going concern. As a part of these filings, Pink Lobster has entered right into a stalking horse buy settlement pursuant to which Pink Lobster will promote its enterprise to an entity shaped and managed by its present time period lenders.”

