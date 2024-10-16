Red Flag Warning Indicating Higher Fire Risk for Berkeley and East Bay Hills, Oct. 17 – 19, 2024

A Nationwide Climate Service “Crimson Flag Warning” predicts Crimson Flag circumstances from Thursday, October 17 at 11:00PM till Saturday, October 19 at 5:00PM.

Fires that begin throughout Crimson Flag Warnings can unfold shortly and unpredictably.

Assist stop fires

Use excessive warning when working BBQs, energy gear or different warmth sources, corresponding to idling automobiles.

Keep in mind that fireworks are unlawful in Berkeley and surrounding areas.

Put together now to extend your management

Join all of your gadgets for AC Alert. Throughout emergencies, AC Alert messages will maintain you knowledgeable about protecting actions you must take.

Depart your cellphone on to obtain alerts even in case you are sleeping and don’t use “don’t disturb” mode throughout high-risk climate.

Use Berkeley’s Emergency Map to watch vital places corresponding to your property, work, or kid’s college, and obtain real-time alerts about any standing adjustments or emergencies in these zones. Bookmark it in your browser or put it aside to your gadget’s residence display screen. You can even obtain the Genasys Shield App for real-time standing updates delivered on to your cellphone.

Put your go-bag by the entrance door.

Plan a number of evacuation routes, together with two by foot.

Park off-street. Again your automotive into your driveway or storage, leaving streets clear for emergency autos.

Crimson Flag Warnings are an early indicator of fireplace danger. They don’t seem to be as extreme as “Excessive Hearth Climate” days, uncommon circumstances underlying lots of California’s most damaging fires. Be taught extra about Crimson Flag Warnings and Excessive Hearth Climate on our hearth climate and evacuation webpage.

