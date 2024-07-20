Record Ticket Prices Fail To Boost Artist Fees, Survey Finds

(VIP-NEWS) — Regardless of hovering ticket costs for gigs and festivals, a current survey by artist website Pirate.com, reveals that solely 17% of artists have seen a rise in gig charges, highlighting a troubling pattern within the UK music trade.

The survey, encompassing 1,700 artists together with band members, solo artists, and DJs, discovered that 54% reported no change in gig charges, whereas 29% skilled a lower.

This information underscores what David Martin (pictured), CEO of the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC), has termed the “cost-of-touring disaster.” In an interview with The Guardian, Martin emphasised that rising prices are crippling the stay music sector. The survey outcomes assist this, with 88% of touring musicians reporting elevated bills, and none seeing a lower. Consequently, 72% of those artists usually are not turning a revenue from their excursions—48% are breaking even, and 24% are working at a loss. Amongst these dealing with losses, 81% reported a big hit to their general earnings.

David Martin referred to as on the federal government to deal with this subject, citing Parliament’s Tradition Choose Committee`s current suggestions for direct funding to assist artists:

“This analysis reconfirms what the Featured Artists Coalition has been saying for a while; artists are dealing with a cost-of-touring disaster. In Might, Parliament’s Tradition Choose Committee agreed with us, demanding motion from the trade to make sure that artists are straight funded, enabling them to develop and develop our sector. In the end, if artists can’t afford to play stay, there isn’t any stay trade.

The brand new authorities should take steps to motion the Committee’s suggestions.”

The rising prices of touring embrace journey, lodging, venue charges, crew wages, and promotion. Gigging, or taking part in exhibits booked by promoters or festivals, will be simply as financially draining. Solely 26% of artists often flip a revenue from gigs, in comparison with 29% from touring.

Concerning gig charges, 54% of artists reported stagnant charges, and 29% reported a lower. For a lot of, minimal gig charges imply that after deducting journey prices, there’s little to no revenue, suggesting a broader “cost-of-performing disaster.”

Papaya Midday, a Cardiff-based duo, shared their struggles regardless of important acclaim:

“Gig charges have assorted a lot for us, however the price of rehearsing, paying musicians, and touring has elevated, so we`re principally at a loss after we play. Musicians are being taken benefit of as a result of we do it for the love of it, which is a disgrace.”

Moreover, 86% of surveyed artists famous a rise in gig ticket costs—54% reported a 10-25% rise, and 32% noticed a 25-50% hike. Nonetheless, 71% felt these increased costs didn’t improve the fan expertise.

With ticket value inflation not translating into higher pay for artists and their prices rising, many musicians face an unsustainable state of affairs. The survey discovered that 54% of artists had been much less prone to tour once more after making a loss. David Borrie, CEO and co-founder of Pirate.com, warned of the potential long-term influence:

“If the cost-of-touring disaster isn’t addressed, we are able to count on to see an actual influence on the trade at massive, the place essentially the most thrilling new acts are pressured to remain at house.”

Artists are contemplating varied methods to manage, equivalent to taking part in smaller venues, co-headlining excursions, shortening excursions, and searching for further income from sponsorships and merchandise gross sales. Nonetheless, 36% of artists indicated they could deal with native gigs as a substitute of prolonged excursions, reflecting the numerous monetary pressures they face.